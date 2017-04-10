Uganda: Mengo, Mubende Officials Clash Over Land

Mubende — A rift has emerged between Buganda Kingdom officials and local council leaders in Kitenga Sub-county in Mubende District over ownership of a piece of land at the sub-county headquarters.

This came after Buganda Land Board (BLB) officials gave out a piece of land to Kabaka's gombololo chief in the area to enable him generate income to run kingdom activities.

Kitenga Sub-county officials protested the move, saying the piece of land belongs to the central government.

"We cannot let that piece of land go. Government has invested a lot of money to set up a big coffee nursery bed which has enabled us supply coffee seedlings to the farmers," Mr Edward Ggamba, the Kitenga sub-county chairperson, said during an interview at the weekend.

However, Buganda Kingdom officials have since fenced off the land measuring half an acre.

To defuse tension between Buganda Kingdom and sub-county officials, the Resident District Commissioner, Ms Florence Beyunga, and the district vice chairperson, Mr Edward Zziwa Birungi Amooti, last week convened a crisis meeting with both parties but no consensus was reached.

Kabaka's gombolola chief (Mutuba-Gumu) Kamya Musa Busulwa told the meeting: "Some self-seekers used the period when government was still in charge of Kabaka's land to parcel it out to developers and it is the same way they want to grab this piece of land under the guise of putting a coffee demonstration farm, but we will not accept that."

Mr Busulwa said the kingdom plans to set up a commercial building on the land to generate revenue for the kingdom. Mr Ggamba said the sub-county council had passed a resolution calling for the deployment of security personnel to guard the coffee demonstration farm from being destroyed by BLB officials.

"Many farmers in Mubende District had abandoned coffee growing, but after establishing the demonstration farm and nursery bed, coffee growing is gaining momentum and farmers are now accessing better coffee seedlings," Mr Ggamba said.

Mr Emmanuel Sembatya, the BLB manager in charge of Mityana branch, said the contested piece of land belongs to Buganda Kingdom and its title deed is among those which the central government returned to Mengo in 2014.

"This land was given back to Kabaka and we administer it on his behalf. It's a pity that sub-county officials in that area have failed to understand that. Let them go to court if they think we are simply grabbing their land," he said.

BLB is the business arm of Buganda Kingdom which manages kingdom properties.