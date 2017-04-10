Nigeria: Efe Ejeba Wins 2017 Big Brother Nigeria

As the curtains drew close to the Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) reality show yesterday after 12 housemates lived in a house in Johannesburg, South Africa, 23-year-old Efe Michael Ejeba, won the 2017 Big Brother Nigeria (BBN)

After spending 78 days in the house, the winner, Ejeba, also known as Based on Logistics went home with N25million and a new Kia Sorento Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The events that led to his winning started at exactly 7.03pm, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu walked up the stage to a loud round of applause.

At exactly 7.35pm, Ken of Deloitte and Touché walked in with the envelope with the name of the next housemate leaving the house.

After a minute suspense, Obi-Uchendu mentioned Marvis and she left the house for the stage with the host, making her the fourth runner-up.

After Marvis was taken down memory lane from her first day in the house till the present, a general recap was also done of some of the major happenings in the house within 72 days.

At 8.07pm, Debie-Rise, was called up to the stage as the next housemate to be evicted, making her the third runner-up.

At 8.51pm, the same Deloitte and Touché representative walked into the house with the envelope containing the next of the next evictee.

It turned out to be Tokunbo Idowu, which made her the second runner-up, leaving behind Bisola Aiyeola and Ejeba.

The next agenda was the winner of the One Campaign, which was presented by Hon. Desmond Elliot and One Campaign African head, Sarah Makka.

For projecting the menace of poverty, the advocacy for girl education, the winner was Aiyeola and she will travel to New York to speak to the United Nations Assembly and world leaders on the issue of girl education.

The BBN, is a reality TV show based on the Big Brother television show, in which the 12 contestants lived in an isolated house in South Africa, and competed for the grand prize of N25million and a SUV.