Liberia: 2017 Elections Threatened?

Reports reaching this paper revealed that some unknown men are planning to lunch seditious activities along the western border region in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process in the country.

The report revealed that two of the 42 illegal entry points in Grand Cape Mount County have been tipped to be used to launch the onslaught. The report which did not give the identities of the unknown men said two of the illegal crossing points in Kromah clan and Gonganmah town in Teewor District are areas that are highly likely to be used by the unknown men.

Though, now that the regional bodies (ECOWAS Protocol) and the Mano River Union prohibits insurrection from one country to another in the sub region, in 1985 Sierra Leone allegedly provided a haven to late General Thomas G. Quiwonkpa and his henchmen to launch subversive activities in Liberia.

A local resident of one of towns in Teewor District along the Mano River, who preferred anonymity, has expressed fears among the local population in the area. Responding to comments by political leaders concerning threats to peace and security at the close of the cabinet retreat in Bomi County recently, Minister of Justice Frederick Cherue warned politicians who in one way or another who are dissatisfied with the Code of Conduct to seek legal redress through the court system as the government will not condone anyone who takes the law into his/her own hand.

"When the country's peace and security is threatened, it is the ordinary people who feel it and it is not the President neither the ministers," the Justice Minister told reporters.

It can be recalled that in August 2016, it was reported in local dailies that strange armed men were spotted in a village called 'Fula Hill' around Klay Distric in Bomi County, a situation the report said created fears in villagers who spent sleepless night upon hearing the news.

A caller who spoke on a local radio station said the situation was worrisome and he called on the national security to move in right away to find out and bring to the public the motive of these deployed armed in the county which is a bordering Liberia and Sierra Leone.

As a result of this scaring report, men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and some members of the Liberia National Police (LNP) Emergency Response Unit (ERU) were dispatched to the scene to ascertain the facts surrounding this report.

At the time, the Superintendent of Bomi County Samuel Brown confirmed the presence of strange armed men and shooting in a farming area, "Fula Hill' in Klay District, Bomi County.

Speaking to our reporters that visited the area at the time, he said the firing of light weapons were heard in the Fula Hill area on Sunday morning, something he said created panic among citizens who spent sleepless night at the weekend in the region.

But in an interview with journalists a day after the reported shooting incident, Superintendent Brown called on citizens of the county not to panic as all will be done to address the prevailing situation.

A farmer, who was now considered as a principle witness of the situation, was prevented by state security forces from speaking to the media. The farmer at the time of the incident was seen heavily guided by officers of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) of the Liberia National Police.

With all the fact finding investigations, according to Superintendent Brown and Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization Commissioner Col. Lemeul Reeves, the identities of these reported strange men were not known, at that time no arrest was made.

But, in a statement published in one of Sierra Leone's local dailies, Cocorioco online regarding the shooting situation in Liberia by 'strange gunmen' on "Fula Hill" Sierra Leone police inspector general Francis A. Munu noted with grave concern information going round in the social media of a pending attack on the state of Sierra Leone making reference of recent shooting in Bomi County by unknown gunmen.

The statement further noted that the information has been assessed and so far no evidence has been established to ascertain the veracity of threats of any attack whatsoever.

Porous Border:

With the 1985 incursion led by the late Gen. Thomas G. Quiwonkpa, former commanding general of the Armed Forces of Liberia, the late President Samuel K. Doe pointed accusing finger at the Government of Sierra Leone but the government of Siaka P. Stevens then denied the allegation.

With several border communities in Sierra Leone's Eastern and Southern regions having Kinema and Bo as headquarters, Koindu, Boedu, Kailahun, Pendembu, Doru, Joru, Gongham, Polonu, Pujehum, Zimi, Foiro and Sulma, which are susceptible to criminals, the Liberian points of entry as porous as they are, the need to increase border surveillance cannot be easily overlooked.

GOL Assurance:

But, reacting to the rumors that there are certain individuals who do not want to see a successful elections come October 2017, the deputy police director for operations, Col. Abraham Kromah refuting claim of rumors said the police force does not foresee any violence during the elections.

"With the level of preparations and engagements the currently leadership of the Liberia National Police is carrying on, we believe that there will be no violence in the coming elections, the November 7, 2011 violence was only carried out because there were not much engagement done by the police, but for now, we have met with the media, civil society groups, and other Liberians to see how best we can have a smooth and peaceful, violence free elections in October," Abraham Kromah, Deputy Police Director for Operations told the reporter via mobile.

Kromah emphasized that absolutely no one will spark up violence during elections with the level of preparations and engagements the police has already carried out. "The police are prepared and ready to provide security for everyone during the elections," the deputy police director for operations said.

Speaking also to journalists, the Minister of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism Lenn Eugene Nagbe said he has to consult with other ministries and agencies before he can comment on the matter.

Though lots of improvements are taking place, the deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization (BIN), Peter Zaizay said on March 3, 2015 that the bureau was seeking assistance from local and international partners to enhance the effectiveness of officers at border entry points.

Addressing the regular MICAT press briefing on Capitol Hill in 2015, Zaizay noted that of the 47 entry points, only the Bo-Waterside border post in Grand Cape Mount County has the requirements for quality performance.

He named lack of electricity, vehicles and standardized infrastructure, among others, as some of the facilities absent at the other 46 border posts. According to the Deputy BIN Commissioner, Liberia has 176 porous border crossing points with Guinea, Ivory Coast and Serra Leone, but pointed out that only 47 of these border points are manned by officers of the BIN.