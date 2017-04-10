Uganda: IGG Orders Buliisa Civil Servants to Refund Shs13 Million

Buliisa — The Inspector General of Government (IGG), has directed three civil servants to refund Shs13m which they failed to account for.

The deputy IGG, Ms Mariam Wangadya, also directed the Buliisa chief administrative officer (CAO) to submit Mr Rawlings Katusabe, the Kigwera Sub-county chief, to the district service commission for disciplinary action for contradicting procurement guidelines.

According to the IGG investigations, during the 2013/2014 financial year, Kigwera Sub-county executive committee approved the purchase of land for the construction of Kigwera vocational institute.

Mr Katusabe was reportedly advanced Shs10m through a voucher number October 1, 2013, dated October 18, 2013 for the purchase of land which is located in Kiyere Village in Kigwera Sub-county.

According to the sale agreement dated October 22, 2013, Mr Katusabe directly purchased six acres of land at Shs10 million using funds drawn from the sub-county Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) account.

"Mr Katusabe flouted Section 1.10 of the UWA revenue sharing guideline which proves that local bidding will be used whenever value of goods and services to be procured exceeds one million" Wangadya stated in her report.

According to the IGG, on April 3, 2013, Shs2.1m was advanced to Mr Katusabe for fencing Wanseko market.

"Although the funds were accounted for, there was no evidence to show that the expenditure was authorised by the sub-county executive committee," the report reads in part.

Investigations further revealed that on April 18, 2013, UWA revenue sharing funds amounting to Shs104,045,750 was transferred from Buliisa District general fund account to Kigwera Sub-county.

According to the IGG, Mr Katusabe and Mr Alfred Dramadri, the former acting Kigwera Sub-county chief did not account for Shs600,000 and Shs200,000 that was advanced to them. Mr Gilbert Tumusiime, the former Kigwera Sub-county accountant reportedly withdrew Shs12.4m without a requisition and failed to account for it.

When interviewed, the IGG report stated, they all admitted having failed to account for the money advanced to them and each requested to be allowed to refund the money to the Inspectorate of Government. The officers have been directed to deposit the money on the Inspectorate of Government Assets recovery account in Bank of Uganda.

Mr Katusabe, a former Buliisa district acting land board secretary, who was also accused by IGG of abuse of office, has denied the accusations that have been labelled against him.

Buliisa CAO Peter Ruhweza said the implicated officers have already been instructed to comply with the IGG directives.