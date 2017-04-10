Andrew Felix Kaweesi's successor-Police Spokesperson Asan Kasingye has revealed that he is getting death threats from a one Juma Kagimu.

Addressing the press at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Kasingye said that Kagimu had been sending him messages threatening his life over a story published in one of the newspapers allegedly revealing motorbikes used in the killing of Kaweesi.

He added that the sender of the messages warned him against parading the motorbikes. There has been tension in the police force since Kaweesi's killing with speculation rife that the fallen AIGP could have been killed by elements in the force.

