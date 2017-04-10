Uganda: Capital's Tattu, KFM's Malaika Join Star Studded Uganda Festival in Vegas

Former Urban TV personality, Capital FM Presenter, Sophie Tattu has been ear marked as one of the emcees for the Uganda Festival in Las Vegas.

The Festival, set for August 31 to September 3 at Aria Resort in Las Vegas, is organised by Ugandans living in North America under their umbrella UNAA Causes.

"UNAA Causes is excited to have Capital FM's awesome Sophie Tattu join our Star Studded Emcee lineup for summer's Ultimate Event 2017 - The Uganda Festival Las Vegas," a statement from the organisers reads in part.

Sophie Tattu is the co-host of the 'Dream Breakfast' and the 'Sunday Drive' at Capital FM. Also part of the emcees is KFM 'D'mighty breakfast' show host, Malaika Nyanzi.

Meanwhile, other artistes already lined up for the event include; Sheebah Karungi of the Nkwatako fame, King Saha of Mwana Gwe, and Onsanula singer, David Lutalo.

Others are; Naava Grey whose rise to fame started as a Tusker Project Fame candidate before she took Ugandans by storm with her Soka Lami song.

Other events expected at the festival include; A business and social networking conference on August 31, a black and white themed dinner as well as a tour of USA's number one entertainment capital- Las vegas.