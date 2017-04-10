Uganda: NRM Takes Moroto Seat Unopposed

Kampala — A ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) nominee was on Friday declared Woman MP for Moroto District after the Opposition parties and independents failed to present a competitor.

The Moroto District returning officer, Ms Joyce Achan, declared Ms Stella Atyang the duly-elected Woman MP for Moroto shortly after the nomination date set by the Electoral Commission expired.

Unless there is a challenge to the process, Ms Atyang's name will now be forwarded to Parliament for swearing in.

Also, campaigns that had been set for April 10 to 25 and other subsequent activities have since been cancelled.

In a statement, Mr Rogers Mulindwa, the information and communications officer at the NRM secretariat, credited the party's success to Ms Justine Lumumba, the party's secretary general, who had camped in the area for three days. "Our target has been achieved. Thank you everybody," Ms Lumumba is quoted in the statement.

The ruling party enjoys close to a monopoly in the region and the Opposition from history and the recent general elections could have realised they stand no chance in the district.

Different leaders of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) that this newspaper contacted, including the party president, secretary general and spokesperson, did not take our repeated calls.

FDC deputy secretary general (in-charge of administration), Mr Harold Kaija, in an interview said he would only comment on the matter after getting a report from the party electoral commission which is charged with managing election related activities involving the party.

The Moroto District Woman MP seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Annie Logiel. Ms Logiel died in Denmark where she was receiving treatment.