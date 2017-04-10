Uganda: Man Jailed for 20 Years After Confessing to Murdering, Burying Lover in Bathtub

Kampala — Sometime in 2014, David Mbabali alias Benard Mbaziira, 35, appeared at the gate of one Ms Harriet Kigongo, 70, in a Kampala suburb, Wakaliga Zone B seeking shelter. He claimed to be a Born Again Christian with no home to reside in.

Ms Kigongo sympathised with his situation and decided to give him a job to teach computer lessons to a number of orphans who were under her care. A few months down the road, they developed affection for each other despite of the huge age gap between them.

According to relatives and friends, the duo started living under the same roof at her luxurious storeyed house. It was believed that she also entrusted him with finances. Little did Ms Kigongo know that her lover would hatch a scheme together with her stepson Allan Mbaziira to finish her off in a bid to take over her property, including the house.

Ms Kigongo had inherited the house, among other properties, from her late husband, Justice Emmanuel Mbaziira. Her stepson had for long threatened to kill her and to fulfill his mission, two consecutive meetings were held by Mbabali, Allan and two other men. The first meeting was at Tropical Inn Hotel in Masaka Town while the second one was held in Nalukolongo market, near Kampala city.

During the meeting, Mbabali agreed to participate in burying the body of his lover in her bathtub and fill it with concrete to prevent the smell from reaching the neighbours. The accomplices offered to strangle Ms Kigongo to death.

Mbabali agreed that he would buy plywood, cement, sand and timber, which materials would be used to bury his lover in her bathtub once the murder mission was accomplished. They as well agreed to share the proceeds from her rentals.

To set their murder mission rolling, Mbabali eventually sneaked into the house three men who included Ms Kigongo's stepson and they headed straight to her bedroom. The murderers found Ms Kigongo having an afternoon nap, pounced on her and strangled her to death.

But prior to the murder, Mbabali forged letters of administration intimating that the deceased had given him powers to take care of her properties. He as well forged an identity card in the name of David Mbaziira.

Suspicious events that followed the murder of Ms Kigongo saw Mbabali tell the house help Evarine Ainobusingye that her boss will not be around for long as she had travelled to Jinja for prayers and that she was also planning to travel to Ghana to launch a book before proceeding to London to visit some of her children.

The house help got skeptical of Mbabali's narration since her master never travelled without informing her. She immediately rushed to check in her bedroom but found it locked.

According to the investigations officer, Mr Ocowun, two days later, Mbabali called the house help together with other people who were staying at Ms Kigongo's house and told them that since their boss was going to be away for a long time, they should pack their belongings and return to their respective homes.

He explained that Mbabali as well approached the tenants who were residing in his deceased lover's houses to start remitting their monthly rent to him. The aftermath of Kigongo murder also saw her daughters, who were residents in the UK, call on her cellphone several times and Mbabali would pick and tell them that their mother had travelled to Ghana and he did not know when she would return.

Police records indicate that the deceased's two daughters felt something was not right since their mother could always tell them about her plans to travel but this time she did not and that raised their eyebrows. To that effect, her two daughters asked the then closest friend of their mother, Ms Florence Mbabazi, to go check on their mother on their behalf at her house. They were also worried because their stepbrother, Allan, had always threatened to kill her over their late father's estate.

Mr Ocowun said shortly after the disappearance of Ms Kigongo, Mbabali approached the LC1 chairman of Namulanda Gingo Village in Mityana District, Mr Charles Kibirige, and gave him documents indicating that Ms Kigongo had given him authority to take care of and collect rent from her 50 hectares of land situated in the said village. On that same day, he visited the land and mapped out some land that he claimed was good for brick-making.

He stated that on February 2, 2015, Ms Mbabazi contacted two other friends who were Mr David Segawa, Ms Juliet Seremba to escort her to Ms Kigongo's house to find out what was really going on. The three found Mbabali alone at the house and insisted that they want to enter the house. However, he denied them access after informing them that their friend had travelled to Ghana.

The investigator said Mbabali's move to deny the trio access into Ms Kigongo's residence made them suspect some kind of foul play. They immediately proceeded to Nateete Police Station where they filed a complaint of Ms Kigongo's disappearance.

Upon receiving the complaint, police assigned Detective Corporal (DCPL) Abias Asingwire to lead a team of police officers to Ms Kigongo's residence.

The police detectives went to Kigongo's home and tasked Mbabali to reveal to them the whereabouts of his lover. Mbabali went ahead and narrated to them the same story of her travelling to Ghana but they couldn't believe his narration since they found it strange for Ms Kigongo to have travelled without informing her two daughters.

The police detectives proceeded to arrest Mbabali but before they could take him to the police station for interrogation, Kigongo's three friends demanded that the house be searched.

That is when Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police (D/ASP) Peter Mutanzima, DCPL Akurut and another police officer called Ms Evaline Zemet in company of Ms Kigongo's three friends, decided to search the house.

All rooms were searched until they reached Ms Kigongo's bedroom, police ordered Mbabali to open the room, which he did. They found that her bed was missing, her clothes and suitcase were there and two small mattresses were laid on the ground.

The other unusual thing was that the doors and ventilators to the bathroom next to Ms Kigongo's bedroom had been sealed off with plywood and fresh cement.

Mbabali was asked by the police officers why the room had been sealed and in response, he claimed that the toilet had been blocked and was smelling, the reason he chose to seal it off. The police officers did not buy his claim. They insisted that he breaks through the plywood, he brought a hammer which the officers grabbed from him.

Mbabali escapes

As soon as the officers started to break the plywood, Mbabali started pretending that he was feeling dizzy and weak before they knew it, he escaped and jumped over the balcony and ran away.

Police continued to break through the plywood, a stench from the bathroom indicating that a dead body had been concealed there. When they entered, they saw that the bathtub had been covered with clothes, a wooden door covered the top and the bathtub filled with concrete.

The police officers then removed the layers, and beneath was a decomposing body of a fat woman facing up with folded legs and one hand covering her face.

Immediately the three friends who accompanied the police officers identified the deceased as Ms Kigongo. The body was taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for postmortem.

After Mbabali escaped from the officers at his deceased lover's house, he started roaming the country for eight months until March 13, 2016 when he was seen by a police officer moving on the streets of Nateete, a Kampala suburb, and was arrested.

At the deceased's house, an affidavit dated December 29, 2012 was also recovered where the deceased had sworn an oath that her stepson Allan was threatening her life every night.

Mr David Kyambadde, the nephew of the deceased narrated that Mbabali had called him two days before the body was discovered at the house asserting that his aunt wanted to talk to him.

"... It is by God's grace that I am still alive. At that time, I did not find the energy to visit her (Kigongo). I always visited her after work. Possibly, something bad was going to happen to me as well," Mr Kyambadde narrated.

He said the motive of murder was to take over the deceased's house in Wakaliga Zone B since on the night of the vigil, they saw an advert in the papers that the storeyed house was up for sale. There was disclosure that they had failed to pay the bank loan.

"We started questioning who had mortgaged the house, it was not the deceased but, a company called Jersey Beverages. We did our search to find out who was Jersey Beverages? There we only managed to discover that the people who eliminated her did it early so that she could not find out about the mortgage," he said.

Mr Kyambadde said: "... His aunt was having a protracted wrangle with the Jersey Beverages and Mbabali and others were just hired to do the job."

On March 31,2017, Mbabali appeared in a plea bargain session presided over by High Court Judge Joseph Murangira.

He told the Justice Murangira that he felt remorseful because it was Lent period and resolved to confess to the killing of his lover Kigongo.

Plea bargaining is an arrangement in the Uganda justice system where an accused person agrees with the prosecution to plead guilty to the offences against him in return for a lenient sentence on conviction.

Mbabali sentenced

Justice Joseph Murangira sentenced Mbabali to 20 years in prison. Mbabali was jointly charged with the deceased's stepson Allan who denied the charges and is still on remand.

During the plea bargaining, Mbabali also agreed to testify as a State witness against his co-accused Allan and help police trace other suspects in the murder.

Mbabali as well sought court to shift him to any other prison far from Allan as he fears that he may harm him. Justice Murangira consented to his request and wrote a letter to the prison authorities ordering the separation of the convict from Allan. The judge as well wrote to the registrar to fix Allan's case in the next criminal session.

The confession

