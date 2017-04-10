Uganda: Increasing Cases of Antibiotic Drug Resistance Worries Ugandans

Kampala — The fear that common infections and minor injuries could once again kill people is becoming a global concern due to the alarming cases of bacterial resistance to antibiotics.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) report showed that in 2014, three in every 10 new tuberculosis (TB) cases and two in every 10 previously treated TB cases are estimated to have multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB).

Subsequently, antibiotic resistance has become a major topic of discussion, including during the just concluded 6th East African Health and Scientific Conference in Bujumbura, the Burundian capital, last week.

Organised under the theme: "Preparedness for and control of disease outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics, in the context of climate change, globalisation and gaps in health systems", the Ugandan experts at the conference decried the alarming threat of antibiotic resistance in the country.

A study presented by Ms Juliet Nsimire, a researcher at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), conducted between February and June 2015 with 320 blood cultures from Kampala Capital City Authority clinics, confirmed high antibiotic resistance among typhoid patients in the city.

She said further testing was to be done to establish what is responsible for antibiotic resistance.

Another study conducted by Faculty of Health Sciences at Busitema University on Multi-Drug Resistance among Clinical Isolates of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria in Mbale Regional Referral Hospital discovered that a high proportion of the bacteria was multidrug resistant.

The study, Mr Iramoit warned, confirms that Uganda, just as any other developing country, is at risk of returning to the pre-antibiotic era where bacterial infection killed without cure.

Another evidence of HIV-Drug Resistance Mutations to first and second line regimens among Ugandan adults was presented in a recent research conducted by the UVRI as complications of long-term antiretroviral treatment (CoLTART).

Dr Ivan Namakoola, a clinical trialist at UVRI, said the cohort study to determine the patterns of acquired HIV drug resistance among 953 HIV-infected adults who had been on ART for six or more months with a median of nine years, seven patients were found with major drug resistant mutations.

In 2015, Global Antibiotic Resistance Partnership (GARP-UG) study conducted by the Uganda National Academy of Sciences (UNAS) indicated worsening trends of resistance and diminishing effectiveness of antibiotics in the country.

The Antibiotic Resistance in Uganda: Situation Analysis and recommendations study, also confirmed that the resistance to Penicillin G and Cotrimaxazole, both antibiotics used in the treatment of infections caused by bacteria, is pending or already at 100 per cent.

Under-dosing due to increased self-treatment among most people in Ugandan communities was also cited as a leading factor in causing drug resistance and was proven in a research study conducted in Uganda in 2010.

The research study titled: The feasibility of introducing rapid diagnostic tests for malaria in drug shops in Uganda, was conducted by Ugandan scientists, including Prof Anthony Mbonye, the acting director general of Health Services at Ministry of Health.

Prof Ponsiano Kaleebu, the director of UVRI, said antibiotic resistance can occur due to under-dosing, which gives room to the bacteria to continue growing hence developing resistance mutation in the process.

"Sometimes, some resistance may occur even without drug misuse. That is why we use more than two drugs when treating viral diseases such as HIV/Aids to reduce chances of resistance," Prof Kaleebu added.

He proposes a regulation to restrain unnecessary prescription of drugs and self-medication in the country.

Government intervention

As an intervention, Prof Mbonye says government has secured £1m (about Shs4b) from the UK-based Department for International Development (DfID) to work with the Uganda National Academy of Sciences (UNAS) to enforce surveillance and ensure proper use of medicine.

But a peer review of hundreds of articles by Bugema University's School of Health and Natural Sciences found that most of the factors held responsible for promoting antibiotic resistance were majorly due to human behaviours and not genetic.

Mr Bosco Semanda, a clinical instructor at Bugema University's Department of Nursing and Midwifery, cited ignorance among people in communities about the implications of non-compliance and drug misuse as the biggest liability in drug resistance.

"It is evident that communities lack knowledge about TB treatment and implications of non-compliance. Research to assess the exact magnitude of this gap in Uganda is needed," he said.

Animals and animal products not spared

But the resistance is also spreading among animals; causing food-borne antibiotic resistance as indicated in a study conducted by Makerere University's College of Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity, which confirmed food-borne antibiotic resistance in samples of beef sold in Kampala.

A research paper presented by Ms Sarah Tegule, a research fellow at the college, showed that 46 of the 50 samples of beef, which tested positive for Escherichia coli, a bacterium found in the lower intestine of warm-blooded organisms, were resistant to erythromycin, an antibiotic used to treat different infections caused by bacteria.

"In Uganda, importation, distribution and sale of antibiotics for veterinary use are liberalised. There is, therefore, a huge potential for overuse and misuse of antibiotics in clinical and in preventive veterinary medicine practice," Ms Tegula said, attributing the resistance to drug misuse.

Resistance

Process. According to WHO, antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in response to the use of these medicines. Bacteria, not humans or animals, become antibiotic-resistant.

Factors. Liberalisation of drug prescription, under-dosing and over-dosing, misdiagnosis.

Vulnerable antibiotics.

Ciprofloxacin, trimethoprim/ sulfamethoxazole, Penicillin G and Cotrimaxazole,

Antibiotic resistant microorganisms. Bacteria, Virus, Fungi and parasites.

Anti- drug resistant diseases. Typhoid, tuberculosis, HIV/Aids and Urinary Tract Infectious diseases.