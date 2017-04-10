Uganda: Residents Turn Heat On Police Over Attacks

Masaka — In Greater Masaka region, once night falls, residents start praying in hope they will see the next sunrise.

Over the last few months, machete-wielding men have terrorised the eight districts that make up the region, leaving trails of blood and wails among the residents.

In these grisly attacks, which according to police began last September, there have been at least six murders, one rape and several injuries.

Police records show that the attacks have since left behind a total of 144 causalities, recorded from four districts: Masaka (12), Sembabule (7), Lwengo (19) and Bukomansimbi (106).

The attacks in Sembabule and Bukomansimbi and spread to Masaka and Lwengo.

The attackers have become more daring; they now circulate leaflets with warnings to villages they intend to strike.

Robert Ssekajugo, a resident of Butayunja Parish, Kibinge Sub-county in Bukomansimbi District, attackers now demand for money.

"They knock on doors and, sometimes, call the people disguising to be troubled residents pleading for help. In so doing they arouse people's sympathies and they open their houses before they are robbed," he says.

The community first perceived these to be the usual thieves, but as time went on, they got tougher and began forcing their ways into the houses.

Harriet Nakalema, the NRM vice chairperson of Bukomansimbi District, a resident in Bigasa--a sub-county bordering Sembabule, says since August last year, the thugs have stolen several solar-power panels. They have been using the swamp between the two districts as their hiding ground.

She, however, reveals that before the thugs embarked on unleashing more acts of terror beyond theft to include hacking people and raping women, the local authorities had adamantly remained silent about these cases.

Ms Nakalema, who was at a security meeting on Thursday, which was attended by Police spokesperosn AIGP Assan Kasingye, could not hold back her criticism of the former regional police commander Maxwell Ogwal and his district counterpart who she said had not dedicated efforts to curb the incidences despite repeated reports.

"I suspect they feared to be questioned by higher authorities on giving reports or were just less bothered about the situation," she claimed.

The Bukomansimbi District leadership led by Muhammad Kateregga, the district chairperson, early this year embarked on a mobilisation in which they implored residents to be more vigilant and respond to the situation.

Attacks spread

With improvised security mechanisms, Bukomansimbi regained a semblance of relief from these attacks. However, the attackers descended on the peri-urban areas of Masaka and Lwengo districts that saw an increase in late-night murders and a public outcry that attracted the attention of Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura and the President.

On March 18, hours after the burial of the slain police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, the suspected attackers dropped anonymous leaflets demanding that the poorest in Kamenyamigo and Kingo areas set aside at least Shs20,000 each to be spared in the attacks.

The same night, attackers raided the said villages. Two people--Fred Sserugo and Fred Ssenabulya--who fought back in self-defence, were murdered.

"When these men attacked our village, they attacked my friend Ssenabulya who made an alarm asking me to use my public addresses system to announce the village was under attack. No sooner had I started making the pronouncements than they cut the wiring and attacked my house," narrated Samuel Kalibbala, the Kamenyamigo Village chairperson.

He described the attackers as an organised gang, who dress in white vests and short trousers to easily identify each other.

"They operate in three groups of about 10 each who attack the different points of their targeted villages. When they attacked us we heard alarms from different parts of the village and whoever would get out fell a victim to the attackers," he added.

steps taken

Security measures. Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura on Thursday sent Mr Kasingye on a fact-finding mission to affected areas.

This came after intensified patrols, intelligence gathering, and neighbourhood watches, plus establishment of security committees and reinforcement of a joint command centre manned with a 24-hour toll free line.

Kasingye revealed 89 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, 38 of them have appeared in court while 56 are still under investigations.

Eight other suspects were arrested after a tip-off while dropping anonymous letters in communities in Nyendo and Sembabule.