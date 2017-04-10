Tanzania: On the Role of Mental Health

column

News on the state of our mental health is rare. We don't often talk about this aspect of our health like we do, for instance, about our other illnesses.

Every April 7, the World Health Organisation (WHO) marks the World Depression Day. But, what is depression? Some experts say it is a mood disorder that causes persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest and it affects how people feel, think and act.

According to a WHO report titled 'Depression and other common mental disorders: Global health estimates', at least some 3.7 million Tanzanians suffer from depression and anxiety disorders each year.

Worse still, most of the victims don't receive timely medical help, while others receive none at all. Depression contributes immensely to the overall burden of disease globally. Its effects include pushing people to have suicidal thoughts and can even cause a disability.

According to WHO, there are some 300 million people across the globe living with depression. So, you can imagine the extent of the problem. It's huge. So, society as a whole must be sensitized about it. We have to know how we can get help when suffering from depression, and how we can help our fellows who are suffering.

WHO suggests that governments and partner organisations must establish and scale-up mental health services. The service should also make people evaluate themselves to establish whether they need medical help or not. Experts suggest a few things that we can do to help someone with depression: don't ever say 'You're too much'. Don't make them feel guilty; don't shame people for being negative, guide them with patience to access positive feelings; help them adhere to medication routines.

Do understand that depression does not mean 'sadness', its symptoms include fatigue, disordered thinking, sleep problems; and, remember that sometimes rational thinking does not work. Depression victims deserve love and compassion.

What do other say about depression? "That's the thing about depression: A human being can survive almost anything, as long as she sees the end in sight. But depression is so insidious, and it compounds daily, that it's impossible to ever see the end," says Elizabeth Wurtzel, Prozac Nation. "There is no point treating a depressed person as though she were just feeling sad, saying, 'There now, hang on, you'll get over it.' Sadness is more or less like a head cold- with patience, it passes. Depression is like cancer," says Barbara Kingsolver in The Bean Trees.

"Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and also more hard to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden: it is easier to say "My tooth is aching" than to say "My heart is broken," says C.S. Lewis in The Problem of Pain.

And, truly speaking, most of us are in need of mental help. Let's check up.