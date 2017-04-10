Tanzania: Use Modern Agriculture Methods - DC Urges Farmers

In a bid to improve the agriculture sector in Misenyi District, farmers have been advised to focus on modern agricultural methods for increased productivity.

Misenyi District Commissioner (DC), Colonel Dennis Mwila made the call when opening a training organised by COSTECH, aimed at educating agro extension officers on agricultural technologies, cas-sava production and banana wilt and tissue technology.

"If we use scientific farming, shortage of food will become a thing of the past.

This is the time to abandon farming practices that have not been productive to you and the nation at large," Colonel Mwile said.

Adding, we are supposed to change and engage in mechanised agriculture for us to get processing industries that will bring positive impacts to the society.

He asked agriculture experts to promote the importance and use of irrigation farming as Misenyi District has enough water sources for such.

"You (agriculture experts), it is the right time to look at irrigation farming.

We have enough sources of water but most of the farmers are not aware of the importance of irrigation," he said.

He pointed out that Misenyi District will collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in ensuring modern agriculture is practised.

"In order to help achieve the government's agenda on industri-alisation, we should collaborate with researchers and Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries for the development of our nation," he explained.