Tanzania: Take Advantage of TBs Mark, Entrepreneurs Urged

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has urged manu-facturers to make use of the standard mark licence as an avenue for their improved business, as they will be certified to trade within and outside the country.

TBS Acting Director General, Prof Egid Mubofu made these remarks in Dar es Salaam over the weekend when issuing 65 licences and quality assurance certificates to 70 small and medium man-ufacturers of various products.

He took the opportunity to assure the manufacturers that his organisation will issue the standard mark licence to products that only match the criteria set for the good wel-fare of the public.

"On the standard mark licence issued today, the small entrepreneurs are 14 which cater for 18 per cent of all the certificates issued.

I encourage them to use them as catalyst for their increased productiv-ity as they stick to the quality endorsed," he said.

Prof Mubofu said it is bet-ter to take time to award one a licence after TBS is satisfied with the standards as that is for the good not only of the manufacturer, but also of the consumer.

He expressed TBS' com-mitment to ensure that the market is flooded by certified and standard goods and they will keep on dealing with the challenges of unfaithful opera-tors who sell counterfeit and substandard goods.

Prof Mubofu insisted on the need for small and medium entrepreneurs to apply for the standard mark to win the local market and get away with complaints that Tanzanians purchase import-ed products.

Speaking after the award ceremony, the small and medium entrepreneurs urged the standards bureau to keep a close working relationship with SIDO as it has been a blessing to many of them to get the certificate, which was previously regarded as impos-sible.