Uganda: 150 Students Arrested in Nightclub During Police Swoop

Mbale — At least 150 students were arrested during a police swoop on nightclub in Mbale Town on Saturday night.

Traffic along Mbale- Kumi road was paralysed for about one hour as police effected the arrest.

Most of the students were reportedly under 18 years and were found with condoms and narcotic drugs.

The students from different secondary schools who go clubbing at Lavilda club every Saturday were drunk and went on rampage fighting and pelting stones at cars and pedestrians.

The arrest was commanded by the Officer In-Charge Mbale central police station, Mr Stephen Ahweera.

"We decided to swing into action and arrest over 150 students. Some of them are as young as 15 and we found them with narcotic drugs and condoms," said Mr Ahweera, adding that some of the students were found dancing half naked.

He expressed concern that most clubs in Mbale Town entertain minors as patrons yet it is illegal.

Daily Monitor learnt that some of the students arrested stays in boarding sections or hostels.

Mr Ahweera told this reporter that the suspects who are currently detained at Mbale central police station will be charged immediately after screening them.

"We have started screening them and we are going to charge those ones found in possession of drugs,"he said.

He explained that police will continue with similar operations to get rid of such wrong elements.

Mr Ahweera further cautioned parents and school administration to take extra care of their children and students.

The Mbale Deputy RDC, Ms Pamela Watuwa advised parents to put their children in order and monitor whether they are at school.

"Children must study and avoid this thing of sexuality, abuse of alcohol and drugs. These will not help them at all," said Ms Watuwa.

According to Ms Watuwa, some of the children leave school and go to nightclubs to dance, drink and engage in sex, among others.

She however, assured parents that some of the arrested children are going to be released with cautions while others are going to be charged accordingly.

Parents who turned up to pick their children at Mbale central police station on Sunday, asked police to ban social activities especially those involving students to stop the infiltration of illegal groups luring youths into immoral activities.

"We request police to shut down nightclub for admitting minors. Why do you allow a minor to enter in the club and moreover half naked," wondered Mr Juma Nadenge, a parent.

Efforts by this reporter to get a comment from the management of the nightclub were futile as the workers declined to talk to the media.

According to Police the arrested students are from Mbale SS [one of the biggest secondary school in the country], Bugisu High school, Mbale comprehensive High school, Mbale progressive High school.

Others include, Oxford High school, Mbale High school, University Link, Bukonde SS, Nkoma SS, Joy SS and Busano SS all in Mbale District.

When contacted for a comment, the Mbale progressive head teacher in-Charge day section, Mr Robert Mukamba told this reporter that students are under their care school time.

"When night fals, we don't have control over them [Students] and I don't think they are from our boarding section. They are from the day section," said Mr Mukamba before hanging up on phone.

The head teacher Mbale SS, Mr Sam Kuloba disowned the students saying they have never admitted or registered students who take alcohol, puff marijuana or go to nightclubs.

"The challenge is that we have some students outside there who put on our uniform and do funny things claiming they are students of Mbale SS. Some people just want to tarnish our school's image," said Mr Kuloba.