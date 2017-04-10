Uganda: What Emma Okwi's Rich Form Says About Ugandan Football

Emmanuel Okwi's extraordinarily powerful goal scoring streak in the Azam Uganda Premier League has allowed him to reconnect with a past that he unwittingly tried to erase.

A past whose richness was accentuated by his mainstay status in the Uganda Cranes fold.

The eight league goals the fleet-footed striker has scored since joining SC Villa at the start of the second round have made his re-admission to the national football team perfectly acceptable.

What those goals should not do is gloss over Okwi's failure to assimilate into the lower reaches of European club football. His failure in Denmark now sits rather awkwardly alongside a short stint in Austria.

Mix of misfortune

While the twin scars belong to the long-dead past, they also draw attention to the biting mix of misfortune and rawness that - in percolating for decades - has shredded the script of many a Ugandan footballer.

It is refreshing that Okwi is not easily daunted by the failures. He always shows great character in picking up the pieces, but this should not lift a veil over our eyes. We should by all means explore the surreal complexities that occasion the failures. Yes, the atmosphere in European stadia is ominous, and cultural shocks compound matters.

But we are increasingly seeing Kenyan and Tanzanian players making the grade on that side of the Atlantic.

It's not just Okwi toiling. Farouk Miya's record in the Cranes stripe suggests he is dangerously close to being christened a finished article.

Yet he generally manages to neither be pretentious nor superior. He was expected to kick over the traces and establish himself in Belgian outfit Standard Liège.

He has, however, invariably lost his footing even after his parent club loaned him to lowly Royal Excel Mouscron.

Elsewhere, Edrisa Lubega has failed to break into the nondescript Austrian side, Floridsdorfer AC.

Previously, Moses Oloya hit a brick wall in the Russian second tier. He is now back to his familiar stamping ground in Vietnam.

Case of Aucho

In fact, Khalid Aucho is the only Cranes player getting game time in Europe. But this has only happened after Serbian titans Red Star Belgrade swiftly loaned him to little known OFK Beograd after recently snapping him up.

Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says he would understand the limited success if his players were having a crack at plying their trade in Europe's top five leagues.

The inability to get a foothold in what Micho calls Europe's 'showroom leagues' means there is something fundamentally wrong with either the DNA of Ugandan players or the system that grooms them.

So while we celebrate Okwi's return to form (SC Villa fired blanks in his absence against Express), it is just as important to let some home truths sink in.

Lots of plumbing work needs to be done to fix the clogged Ugandan football pipeline.

Despite his travails, Da Costa is right about Uganda's passion

During his short time here in Uganda, Vipers Sports Club coach Miguel da Costa has showed a bullish disregard for the convention.

After his charges put Proline to the sword at St Mary's Stadium, the 37-year-old Portuguese was asked if he thought the Venoms would be in the title race had he started the campaign with them. His response was as cheeky as it was unconventional.

Wearing a poker face, he offered a rhetorical question in response. "Do you know whether you will be alive tomorrow?" he asked the journalist that elicited information from him. "I'm not God, so I'm afraid I cannot answer that question."

What Da Costa was willing to answer in that eventful post-match press conference was whether the Uganda Premier League (UPL) secretariat's scheduling of fixtures was up to scratch.

"It's not good," he shrugged before pouting his lips in a dismissive manner.

The secretariat and indeed Fufa's opinion is that the topflight league can have a knack for survival if it is scheduled not to be in direct competition with the English Premier League (EPL).

A towel has been thrown in the ring in what the powers that be believe is a mismatch. The reasoning is that Uganda's topflight league is a pale shadow of its former self, and cannot win a popularity contest with EPL-crazed Ugandans.

"This is crazy," Da Costa fumed. "I know for a fact that fans are willing to watch league matches on weekends and not midweek. They are passionate about their league."

A few days later, Da Costa got to experience firsthand how the passion for Ugandan club football can be both stunningly and hauntingly beautiful. Jinja town has an extraordinarily close relationship with Ugandan topflight club football as witnessed in the representatives it has managed to field for the ongoing season.

You will need more than just the fingers of one hand to count the number of times teargas canisters have been catapulted post-match in Jinja.

Two Fridays ago, Da Costa was caught in the crosshairs. Kirinya-Jinja SSS had used Anthony Mayanja's second half strike to stun Vipers. Not happy with the manner in which the ballboys recycled balls, Da Costa opted to voice his concerns to the refereeing contingent post match. What followed was a comical sequence of events.

Teargas canisters were fired. After assuaging the irritation resulting from the teargas, Da Costa meted his anger on one of the portable chairs at Kakindu Stadium. The owner of the chair took exception, and hand-bagged the Portuguese.

Passion has so many faces. Sadly for Ugandan club football, most of them are downright ugly. But if it is worth anything, this column is with Da Costa on having topflight league matches played during the weekend.

What we now know...

We now know that Sports Club Villa hold a fragile one-point lead over defending Azam Uganda Premier League champions KCCA.

We also know that the Jogoos, as Villa are known to their fans, have played three more games than the Yellow Lads.

Four-point lead

We know that on Friday, Villa had a chance to open up a four-point lead on KCCA, but were underdone by Express FC who used Allan Kyambadde's second half goal to secure a slender 1-0 win.