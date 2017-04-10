9 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Sevens Lose Challenge Final

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Sevens ended their Hong Kong Sevens campaign with a 21-19 defeat by Scotland in the Challenge Trophy final on Sunday.

However, Kenya, who had beaten Japan 24-17 in the quarterfinal and Russia 24-5 in the semi-finals, got seven points to see them climb one place to 11th place with 47 points in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

Against the Scots, 22-year-old Frank Wanyama finished off his whacky interchange with Dennis Ombachi with a try before Samuel Oliech converted for a 7-0 lead.

Scotland were swift in reply for quick tries from James Fleming and Grayson Hart that Scott Wright converted to take the lead 14-7 before Ombachi scored. Augustine Lugonzo missed the opportunity to level for Shujaa when his conversion went wide to trail 12-14 at the break.

Fleming went for his second try for Wright to convert and stretch their lead to 21-12 before skipper Andrew Amonde struck after some lovely feed from Lugonzo but time was up for Shujaa.

World Rugby Sevens Series defending champions Fiji claimed their first victory of the season, when they crushed South Africa, winners of the previous four legs, 22-0 to retain the Hong Kong Sevens tithe for the third consecutive time.

It was a sweet revenge for Fiji, who had lost to South Africa in the final in Dubai, Wellington and Las Vegas. South Africa, who also won in Sydney stretched their Series lead to 145 points as Fiji closed in on 122 points.

