Kenya: Chemelil Shock AFC Leopards in Kisumu

Johanna Mwita and Hillary Echesa were on target in the second half as Chemelil Sugar condemned AFC Leopards to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win in their SportPesa Premier League match at Moi stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

After a goalless first half where Ingwe dominated proceedings, Mwita rose to the occasion to nod in the opener from a corner kick in the 49th minute, while veteran midfielder Echesa took advantage of Ingwe's defense lapse to stretch the lead in the 62nd minute.

This was the sugar millers' second win of the season in as many matches, while the loss denied Leopards an opportunity to move to the summit of the table now occupied by bitter rivals Gor Mahia on nine points.

"We were very cautious today because we wanted to get a point from this match to improve our standing on the table after a series of poor results," Chemelil tactician Abdalla Juma said in post match interview.

It was a balanced start to the match but the visitors settled quickly, picking two fruitless corners within the first five minutes all taken by Ugandan international Allan Kateregga.

Chemelil then responded with a counter attack that Laban Gambareko fluffed when he opted to shoot early while he had Leopards keeper Ian Otieno only to beat.

After that attack it was Ingwe's turn to pounce when diminutive full back Dennis Sikhayi outpaced Yusuf Juma to lob a dangerous cross that was punched over by Chemelil custodian Jairus Adira for yet another fruitless corner in the 8th minute.

With Leopards now dominating proceedings, Gilbert Fiamenyo, who had been kept at bay by the defensive pair of James Owino and Willis Ouma, got the opportunity to thrive with two shots on target first in the 17th minute, when he was set up by midfielder Wyvonee Isuza, and later when his goal bound shot was saved by Adira in the 28th minute.

Victor Majid was then booked for lounge on Isuza just outside the 18-metre box that he banged to wall before the break.

After breather, Leopards coach Stewart Hall rested the injured Sikhayi for Andrew Tololwa.

With Sikhayi out, Chemelil regrouped well and their work out culminated with an early goal when Mwita rose high to nod in the opener four minutes after completing Majid's corner kick.

Echesa then stretched their lead two minutes after the hour mark after Leopards defence failed to clear the ball in the box.

Hall then summoned Jackson Juma for Marselus Ingosie to try and salvage the match, while Morris Wandera came in for Echesa on the other end.

Leopards could have pulled one back in the 73rd minute but both Kateregga and Fiamenyo failed to score.

"Defensive lapses and injuries cost us today. We were forced to rest our key players in Sikhayi and Abwao. They scored their first goal after we lost concentration.

"We were shot on striking options, Fiamenyo was overwhelmed and we still don't have Kiongera (Mungai) who is injured," said Hall after the loss.