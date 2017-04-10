Tanzania: Mbowe, Mdee Quizzed By House Team Over Abusive Remarks

Dodoma — Opposition MPs, Freeman Mbowe and Halima Mdee, appeared before the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee for questioning over using abusive language during last week's election of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) members.

On Thursday, Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai ordered the two to immediately report to the committee, claiming Ms Mdee insulted him during Tuesday voting.

Several MPs from the CCM had also sought Speaker's guidance on a clip circulating on social media showing Mr Mbowe used abusive language, when he spoke to reporters after Eala results were released.

The MPs alleged that Mr Mbowe, who is the leader of opposition in the National Assembly, insulted the government and showed no respect to the National Assembly, which voted out two Eala candidates from the Chadema.

While Mr Mbowe was ordered to immediately report to the committee after the morning session, Mr Ndugai gave Kawe lawmaker Mdee 24 hours to do so as he was out of the designated capital, Dodoma, failure of which would subject her to arrest wherever she was.

Yesterday, the two appeared before the committee. Mr Mbowe was the first to appear before the committee in the morning, followed by Ms Mdee in the afternoon. "Yes, both have appeared and as we speak the committee is going on with its job," National Assembly's head of Information, Education and Communications Unit Owen Mwandumbya confirmed to The Citizen.