Kenya: It's Time Gor Fraternity Pulled Together

column

Greetings from Bunia in the Democratic Republic of Congo! This week I'm revisiting the emotive issue of Gor Mahia's elections held last December with a focus on the concession statement by one of the contestants for the club's chairmanship, Dan Oketch.

Reading on Facebook the well-penned piece by Oketch, he came across as someone who has the interest of the club at heart. A little background information is in order here. As the club approached the elections, Oketch and his team expressed fears that the exercise would not be conducted in a transparent manner.

It is no secret that the last polls were the most polarising ever in Gor's history.

Tempers flared, friends of many years fought - at least online - and many a time I expressed fears that the one factor that makes many envy us, the unity of our fanbase, was perhaps damaged beyond redemption.

I had occasions to sit with Oketch and I came to the conclusion that he had a very good vision for Gor were he to clinch the chairmanship. However, this was not to be and the incumbent Ambrose Rachier romped back into office.

In a move worth commending, Oketch last week took to his Facebook page where he conceded defeat, citing the greater good of the club. For a good measure, he stated that he would continue to point out any errors of judgment on the part of the club officials.

"Now that the office is fully mandated to run the club's affairs until the next elections, I concede and congratulate all the elected officials and wish them the best in their tenure. I challenge them to work together as one team to build the very confidence that propelled them into office... Our role as the chief opposition shall be steadfast," he stated. Just as it should be!

It is incumbent upon chairman Rachier and his team to give an ear to people like Oketch who though might have been opposed to their candidacy, have shown that they are willing to make contributions to make the club even better.

To Oketch, my counsel would be he bids his time, there's always another time. After all, age is on his side. I urge all those club supporters who went hammers and tongs at each other to make a U-turn and make efforts at building bridges.

It is not asking for too much to request them to sit together, break bread and sing a song or two in praise of Gor Mahia.

Finally a word of condolences to friends and family of the late Lilian Otieno, a dedicated Gor Mahia fan who perished in a road accident last month.