Kenya: Jha Strolls to Johnnie Walker Title At Vet Lab

A high handicapper Navin Jha was in best for over the weekend at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 25, Jha parred the second, five and seventh, birdied the eighth for a strong first nine foundation of 23 points.

And despite having parred only the 10th at the back nine, 19 points for a total of 42 points was good enough to earn him the overall title in the seventh leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series.

He won by the narrow margin of one point from Jay Vadgama a handicap 22 who combined 17 and 24 for 41 to take home the runner up prize with Stephen Kamanda (21) finishing third on 40 points.

Dipan Thakkar carded 39 to finish fourth and with 37 points was Henry Obino who clinched the fifth prize.

Frankie Gichuru, a former NMG employee now playing off handicap 16, claimed the ladies first prize after returning 38 points which was just a point better than Nelius Kariuki.

Grace Waiganjo was a distant third on 33 points and Royal Nairobi's Caleb Kositany, playing off handicap eight, emerged the best guest on an impressive 39 points.

He bogeyed the second, third, fourth and seventh at the front nine where he birdied the fifth for three over par. At the second nine, Cositany bogeyed the par five-12th and picked up a double bogey at the par three-16th.