East Africa: Why EALA Election Is a Blot On Tanzania

Last week's election of members of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) was chaotic.

Tanzania's Parliament had to choose nine representatives to Eala whose other members are Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and South Sudan.

The election was politically charged, prejudicial and rabidly unpatriotic. Hatred among political parties -- CCM, Chadema, CUF, ACT-Wazalendo and NCCR-Mageuzi -- was palpable.

The rivalry was so heated that one would have thought the parties were from different planets and the election had to be won by hook or crook for survival, forgetting that they were only looking for the country's representatives.

It raised more questions than answers. One wonders whether Tanzania is well prepared for the East African monetary union and subsequently a political federation?

If the election was so divisive can Tanzanian legislators in Eala be united to speak with one voice on matters of national interests?

Many things that happened during the election are hard to explain and comprehend. But one thing is clear: democracy is yet to take root in Tanzania. What is termed as democracy in the country is what one dominant party likes and does.

Without mincing words CCM is making mockery of democracy. Actually its resolve is to frustrate a still inchoate democracy. Some Eala seats are reserved for the opposition: ACT-Wazalendo, NCCR, Chadema and CUF.

Before the election was conducted, ACT candidate Kitila Mkumbo was named permanent secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation. So he had to withdraw from the process

CUF has been embroiled in infighting for almost a year now.

The recognition of Magdalena Sakaya by the Registrar of Political Parties Francis Mtungi as the CUF acting secretary general, meaning she had the right to present CUF candidates for Eala while Seif Shariff Hamad had also presented a candidate complicated the matter.

Strangely, Parliament received candidates from both sides and giving a loophole for CCM to use its huge majority to vote for Muhammed Mnyaaa from one CUF faction instead of Twaha Taslima.

Confusion shrouded the fate of election on Tuesday night as Parliament failed to get all the nine required representatives.

The National Assembly endorsed only seven candidates excluding Chadema's Ezekiel Wenje and Lawrence Masha who were to fill two slots allocated for the main Opposition party: Chadema. After a long heated debated among MPs it was agreed that the secret ballots be conducted with regard to all candidates, but the Chadema candidates were elected on the 'yes' or 'no' basis.

Earlier, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, wanted the two to be elected using open ballots by saying 'yes' or 'no'. Wenje and Masha were then blocked after getting more 'Nos' than 'Yess' via the secret ballot. However, the Opposition chief whip, Tundu Lissu, maintained that the election was marred by irregularities.

Both CUF and Chadema will go to court to seek justice.

That means either all nine legislators may be affected by an injunction or the whole election may be declared null and void.

Whatever the way what has happened is a blot on Tanzania. Let's avoid being the laughing stock of the world. It's bad.