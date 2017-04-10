President Jacob Zuma will on Monday lead a wreath laying ceremony in honour of struggle icon Chris Hani at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg.

Hani, an activist and general secretary of the South African Communist Party, was assassinated on April 10, 1993 outside his home in Dawn Park.

Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba will on Monday night deliver a memorial lecture honouring Hani's life at the Boksburg Civic Centre.

The City of Ekurhuleni said in a statement that it would pay tribute to Hani through various programmes for the month.

"Hani unashamedly spoke against socio-economic injustices and the perennial marginalisation of the majority," it said.

The municipality also planned to roll out a number of programmes in Hani's memory.

Clive Derby-Lewis, who supplied the gun that Janusz Walus used to kill Hani, died last year of lung cancer after being released on medical parole.

He was serving a life prison sentence.

Source: News24