South Africa: Blitzboks Face Tough Pool in Singapore

After the disappointment of losing in the final of the Hong Kong Sevens to Fiji, the Blitzboks look ahead to the Singapore Sevens taking place on the weekend of April 15 and 16.

The World Sevens Series log leaders have been drawn in a tough Pool B alongside England, France and Japan.

Hong Kong Sevens winners Fiji have it far easier in Pool A where they will face Canada, Russia and Hong Kong while in Pool C, Australia, Argentina, Kenya and Samoa face off.

Finally, Pool D sees an in-form United States up against New Zealand, Scotland and Wales.

Blitzboks coach, Neil Powell, admitted the World Sevens Series log leaders are aiming for a strong showing in Singapore

"We need another strong performance in Singapore next weekend to keep the pressure on Fiji and England," said Powell.

Pools for the Singapore Sevens:

Pool A: Fiji, Canada, Russia, Hong Kong

Pool B: South Africa , England, France, Japan

Pool C: Australia, Argentina, Kenya, Samoa

Pool D: USA, New Zealand, Scotland, Wales

