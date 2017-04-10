10 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kok Grabs Player of the Tournament Award

Despite going down 22-0 to Fiji in the final of the Hong Kong Sevens, the Blitzboks had reason to celebrate when Werner Kok was named the Player of the Tournament.

Thanks to a number of injuries to key individuals, South Africa's inexperienced squad found Fiji a bridge too far in the final.

Kok, however, received the Player of the Tournament accolade, but was far more please with the team effort displayed by the young squad.

"It is never about the individual, so the team deserve this as much as I do," he insisted.

He pointed to the fact that the team will be keen to improve on this performance, especially with the Singapore Sevens only a week away.

"We did not play our best rugby in the final, unfortunately, but we can be pleased with our overall effort. There is definite room for improvement and we will travel with a lot of focus to Singapore, where we can work hard to fix those."

Kok is not worried that team will start looking at the overall log now, given the fact that they lead Fiji by 23 points.

"No, I don't think so. We still have a lot to do before we can think of winning the overall series. We get another chance next weekend to rectify our mistakes and we will be back at it, working hard at that first training session in Singapore."

Kok was also pleased for the younger players in the squad.

"They did well and will be better players after a tournament like this."

Source: Sport24

