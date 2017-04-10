Tanzania: Mkapa Mourns Sir Chande

Former President Benjamin Mkapa yesterday sent a condolence message expressing his profound sadness following the death of Sir Andy Chande.

In his statement, the former head of state explained that Sir Chande was a patriotic citizen who devoted his life in supporting the growth of Tanzania's economy. "I have learned with profound sadness of the passing on of Sir J. K. Chandelier," reads part of his statement.

He added that Sir Chande was a great and loyal citizen of Tanzania who contributed immensely his business knowledge and skills to the growth of the Tanzanian economy. He further said that Sir Chande gave much of his time to social work causes, where his dedicated service to the School of the Deaf in Buguruni will stand out as a historic landmark.

"Those who served with him on the Boards of both private and public enterprises will attest to his outstanding ability to analyze problems, to examine their impact, and to propose their solution," reads part of the statement.

He added: "I have known him for over four decades since the days when I was the Editor of TANU and government newspapers, through my presidency, and after retiring from public service. Throughout he gave counsel and consultancy without prejudice, fear or favour,".

According to Mkapa, Sir Chande, an unfailing patriot, will be much missed by family and friends, but his legacy will endure in the history of our beloved country - Tanzania.

Sir Chande, the prominent businessman and philanthropist who once served as Board Chairman of Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN), was promoted to glory on Thursday.

Sir Chande was made an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire on August 29, 2003, the first of its kind given to a Tanzanian citizen. The senior citizen was born on May 7, 1928.

He had served in various positions in both the public and private sectors before and after independence of the then Tanganyika which later merged with Zanzibar in 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

By the time of his death, Sir Chande was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Shaaban Robert Secondary School and President of the Dar es Salaam Secondary Education Society in addition to Honorary Trustee of Indian School in Dar es Salaam.

According to available information, Sir Chande received the President's Golden Century Citation from Rotary International for his continued dedication and commitment in 1995/1996.

He has also received the 'Service Above Self' award in 1998 from Rotary International in recognition of his years of work for the foundation. In 2003, he was appointed as a trustee of the Rotary Foundation and in 2004, appointed as Chairman of the Rotary Foundation of the United Kingdom.