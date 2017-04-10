Uganda: Nyanzi Was Arrested for Posting Bad Information - Police

Makerere University researcher, Dr Stella Nyanzi is being held at Kira division police station following her arrest from Mackinon Suites hotel in Nakasero on Friday evening.

Nyanzi, who enjoys a cult following on social media, was picked up by plain-clothed officers from the criminal investigations department soon after addressing a gathering at Kampala Metropolitan Rotary fellowship yesterday.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, says Nyanzi's is to be charged with cyber harassment, an offence provided for under Section 24 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 and offensive communication contrary to Section 25 of the same law.

Nyanzi has for several weeks been using social media to criticize the First Lady and minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, for her stand on government's failure to avail sanitary pads to school-going girls.

This was after Ms Museveni told MPs on the education committee that government had no money to fulfill a campaign pledge made by President Museveni in Arua in 2015. President Museveni promised to provide sanitary pads to school girls once re-elected back in office.

Nyanzi said Ms Museveni had failed in all her capacities as a woman, first lady and mother for not advising her husband to fulfill his campaign pledge - well aware of the dangers and shame girls without sanitary pads were going through.

At a press briefing last month, minister Museveni said: "When I talked about packing lunch for children and I mentioned a food flask, there was an outcry. And, I think it came from you the media," Ms Museveni said.

"You said that was too expensive and I don't understand that people don't have money. How come that money taken to bars every day is always there, yet buying a food flask for a child that may take them throughout the year is too expensive?" she said.

Nyanzi took issues with Ms Museveni for those statements accusing her of "being out of touch" with ordinary citizens who are struggling to make ends meet.

Nyanzi, in a series of posts filled obscenities also attacked Ms Museveni when she said that parents must avoid using boda bodas (motorcycle taxis) to transport their children to school as it was deemed dangerous for their safety.

Now, Kayima says Nyanzi went "overboard" in her communications on social media. Kayima adds that Nyanzi will be able to access her lawyers and family members but not journalists as 'she enjoys speaking to the media'. According to Kayima, Nyanzi is expected to appear in court on Monday. He could not, however, mentioned which court specifically.

Kayima says there is no problem with the manner in which Nyanzi was arrested. He says the officers who arrested her clearly identified themselves and Nyanzi herself was aware she was being investigated.

When asked about evidence, Kayima says the police have enough evidence and it will be upon court to look at it as a case or not. He says some of the witnesses will be people who have read Nyanzi's posts or seen them on Facebook. Nyanzi will now spend the weekend in police custody.

"You don't have to have a complainant in this matter but we'll have to have the witnesses. When you post all these [on social media], it amounts to what we think is in conflict with the law. It will be gauged against that and the witnesses are there", said Kayima.

When asked why she was arrested despite her compliance to heed to police summons, Kayima said Nyanzi was continuously posting "bad information" on social media.

On why Nyanzi was arrested despite several other people posting explicit content, Kayima stated that this is only the beginning and maybe the law is beginning to bite.

He says other people who misuse social media might face the same fate of Nyanzi. He says it is not a case of selective prosecution, adding that journalists should also be mindful when reporting on social media.

Nyanzi's arrest comes after the first lady, in a television interview with NTV on March 29 announced that she had "forgiven Nyanzi" despite calls by the people concerned to "do this or the other" to her.

Now Kayima says unlike Ms Museveni, police doesn't have the power to forgive.

"Our duty is to do a thorough investigation then when we go to court as an arbitrator, court will look at the strength of the evidence we have to take a decision. If the strength of the evidence that we present is weak, our duty is not to forgive. We don't have the authority to forgive. It is only traffic police that have the duty to caution [offenders] and say don't do it again", said Kayima.