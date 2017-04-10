Uganda: Victoria University to Build Specialised Hospital

Kampala — Authorities at Victoria University on Friday revealed plans to construct a world-class teaching hospital to handle complicated diseases.

Speaking at University's second graduation ceremony at Kabira Country Club on Friday, Mr Joseph Nyakana, the University Registrar said when completed, reffering Ugandans abroad to seek treatment in specialised hospitals like Aga Khan in Nairobi and other health facilities in India "will be a thing of past". He also announced that medical students at Victoria University will also get top-notch skills from the hospital.

"We partnered with Uganda Medical Center (UMC) which is running the Victoria Hospitals and we are building an ultra modern hospital in Bukoto," he said adding that it is going to be the best in the region equipped with the lastest technology.

Twenty three students graduated with diplomas and degrees in various disciplines from the University. Dr Martin Aliker, who was in 2015 appointed chancellor of Victoria University presided over the function.

Rajiv Ruparelia, the Director Ruparelia Group of Companies and one of the promoters of Victoria University, said the university priorities technology and pointed out

the value addition and productivity that the graduates will carry along with them into the job market.

He also highlighted the progresses made by the institution in the last four years including programmes that have been introduced and the future plans. Currently, Victoria University runs more than 30 programs, with about 200 students. The University hopes that once the hospital is in place, it will be one of the best health facilities in the world.

"We are the only University with the best facilities in the country. We have an olympic size swimming pool, we have the best kitchen in the country to teach tourism students and we have other facilities like hotels for them to get hands on skills," he said while defending his ascertion.

Professor John Asibo Opuda, the executive director Uganda National Council of Higher Education who graced the occassion urged other Universities to emulate the standards that Victoria University has set particularly on the quality of infrastructure housing most of its support facilities.

"Victoria University is a young University but when you look at it, it is the only University with very sophisticated facilities than most Universities which are not located within the University" Prof Opuda said, adding that whereas most Universities erect tents at their graduation ceremonies, Victoria University hosted parents and graduands in an air-conditioned conference hall. He also asked the graduands to be job makers.

On top, education, hotel chains and property management among other businesess, Victoria University is among businesses owned by city tycoon Sudir Ruperalia. Under the UMC, which runs a chain of hospitals under the Victoria Hospitals brand name, UMC early this year acquired Kadic hospital one of the first private hospitals in the country where the specialized hospital administrative offices will be located while the hospital is adjusently located opposite the former Kadic hospital