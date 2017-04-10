Tanzania: Strong Institutions Key Factor to Industrialisation Development

Tanzania's Development Vision 2025 (TDV 2025) aims to achieve middle-income status through diversifying and semi-industrialising the Tanzanian economy, thereby, the contribution of the industrial sector to GDP will increase from 24.4 per cent in 2010 to 31 per cent by 2025, and the share of manufacturing will almost double from 9.3per cent to 18 per cent.

However, the question remains, how best can the desired earnings can be achieved? Thanks to the Policy Research for the Development (REPOA) for organizing a two-day Annual research workshop... the largest research platform in Tanzania that brought together experts to discuss on how the country can achieve the plan.

With the main agenda being, why Tanzania institutions matter for industrialisation-led Development, experts that included among others researchers and members of governmental bodies, as well as civil society representatives pointed out the need for strong institutions as the key factor to be in place for the country's industrialization agenda to be achieved.

Institutions may be categorized as hard, for example, the parliament, judiciary, government ministries, departments and agencies, or soft, for example, taxes, laws and policies.

They can also be viewed as informal, for example, norms, attitudes, beliefs, habits, or social, for example, inclusion/representation of different groups in society such as gender, class, religion among others.

"Institutions matter because they shape incentives governing key economic actors in societies in a manner that affects investments in physical and human capital and technology, and the organisation of production," says the Head of European Union (EU) Delegation to Tanzania and East African Community Mr Roeland Van Geer.

He says that importance of institutions cannot be overemphasized as they not only determine economic growth and development but also various economic outcomes including, but not limited to, how resources are distributed in the society.

Mr Geer says that the strong institutions can only be formed by the government through ensuring public and private sectors collaborate with each playing its role to develop industrialization in the country as the institutions matter in promoting economic development.

Presenting a keynote presentation at the workshop, Professor Lant Pritchett from Harvard University says that the country should ensure high cooperation between the government and private institutions to draw a better channel to industrialization growth.

He notes that both sectors holds the responsibility to play big roles in the industries development and thus should cooperate at high level in order to identify the key issues for growth.

He notes that the country should avoid clambering on many issues but identify key development issues that would draw and lead the way to industrialization development.

Executive Director of REPOA Dr Donald Mmari says that the contemporary developments in institutionalist theory underpin the significance of initial conditions and path dependency in the process of economic evolution, and demonstrate why public actions and intermediary institutions are necessary for effective transformation in the context of real market conditions characterised by uncertainty, transaction costs and externalities.

On the other hand, the government expresses the need for private and government sectors to attire to ethical businesses behaviour to ensure smooth cooperation towards the growth of industrialisation industry in the country.

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango says that the move should go in line with transparency and high standard of cooperation between government and private sectors to ensure the plan is successful.

He notes during the workshop that government is continuing to invest in the industrialisation industry by scaling up investments in the core development areas including energy to power industry businesses.

The Minister notes that the government is determined to ensure businesses development in the country by addressing challenges engulfing the sector in order to attract domestic and interna tional investors.

Some of the key questions explored during Repoa's 22nd Annual Research workshops included among others the types of institutions Tanzania needs to achieve the envisioned socio-economic development, which roles government and civil society actors can play in the development of efficient institutions, and how globalization, regional economic partnership agreements, and international trade policies promote or constrain the competitiveness of the Tanzanian economy.

with the objective of promoting policy dialogue based on evidence from research and from experiences drawn from other countries, on how different types and forms of institutions, the workshop also enhances the desired growth path led by industrialisation.

It also focuses on at enhancing the country's understanding on the role of institutions in shaping the character of growth and socio economic transformation both in theory and in the practice.

The workshop brought together international and national academics, policy makers, private sector, civil society organisations, development partners and other stakeholders mainly to discuss development through industrialisation in the context of its institutional foundations.

"All these stakeholders had one common agenda to chart out some policy options, the institutional arrangements, and experiences of best practices that could help to accelerate Tanzania's industrialisation drive and the expected socio-economic transformation for sustained poverty reduction and inclusive development," says REPOA Boss.