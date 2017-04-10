Tanzania: PM Articulates Importance of Science Subjects

Dodoma — The government has granted permits for recruitment of 4,126 teachers for mathematics and science subjects, as among means of improving education standard in both primary and secondary schools in the country, Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has said.

He told the National Assembly here on Thursday when moving budget estimates for his ministry for 2017/2018 financial year that the industrial economy largely requires highly competent human resources, especially in mathematics and science.

The premier said that like any other countries in Africa, Tanzania was facing challenges for her students not wishing to study mathematics and science subjects and thus, contributing to the poor performance in these subjects.

"It is obvious that our children if they will not put emphasis on mathematics and science subjects, our industries will be compelled to depend on experts from abroad, a matter that will cause most of Tanzanians to remain as observers," he warned.

The PM, therefore, told the august House that the government has taken measures, including encouraging students to like and take science subjects at all level of their studies. Furthermore, he said the government continues with its plans of constructing laboratories in secondary schools and colleges.

In the 2016/2017 financial year, he said the government bought laboratory apparatus for 1,625 secondary schools, which completed the construction of laboratories. The premier disclosed that distribution of such apparatus started in March 2017 in Dar es Salaam and will end in April this year.

According to him, the government was conducting training to 5,920 teachers who are taking special bachelors in science, mathematics and science and technology. He said that the government plans to improve teaching studies of science and technology in secondary schools

. "I call upon my fellow parents to encourage our children to like and take mathematics and science subjects. I direct the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to cooperate with other stakeholders to prepare special programmes to encourage and attract students to like the subjects," he said.

Such special programme, the premier further pointed out, should also enable availability of teachers who will teach mathematics and science in primary and secondary schools for a short period without affecting the quality of teaching.

Either, he said, the government continued with rehabilitation of infrastructures at Mzumbe University, Mbeya University of Science and Technology, Mkwawa Allied University College and the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology.