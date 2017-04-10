Tanzania: Tanesco Readies to Support Country's Industrialisation

Kibaha — To ensure the country's industrialisation agenda becomes a reality, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) has begun to put in place an enabling environment to support the initiative of preparing experts from the lower education level.

TANESCO Coast Region Manager, Eng Martin Madulu recently said the company was doing so during handing over of a power installation project at Galagaza Primary School located in Msangani Ward.

The power project was worth 10m/- recently. "It's odd to speak of industrialising the country without preparing the proper infrastructure and human resource, who will work in those industries, for that matter TANESCO is committed to see all this is being achieved," said Eng Madulu.

In fulfilling its responsibility to the community, he said the company decided to install electricity to the school for students to venture into modern ways of learning, through the use of information and communication technology systems (ICT).

"I believe this will enhance their learning capabilities as well as strengthen individual performance and the school as whole," pointed the Manager.

Kibaha District Education Officer, Mr Shirley Swai noted that electricity was an important factor in any learning process, extending appreciation to TANESCO for contributing to the development of the education sector.

"The newly introduced teaching system in the country involves digital learning, whereas teachers and students will use tablets as a tool for gaining knowledge. For that matter, TANESCO has come at a time when electricity is needed most in our schools because the Council has begun implementing digital learning in their schools," noted Mr Swai.

He called on to other companies to follow in the footsteps of TANESCO by helping schools for Tanzania to achieve its vision of becoming an industrialised nation.

The Headmaster of Galagaza Primary School, Mr Shabani Langweni said the school had about 396 pupils and eight teachers while the requirement is ten teachers. He added that among other challenges the school is facing a shortage of classrooms, toilet holes, clean and safe water and other working equipment.

"The shortage of classrooms has prompted for us to mix grade one and two in a single class because the school has only six classes," observed Mr Langweni.

He, however, extended recognition for their request that teachers and pupils be allowed to use electricity for learning purposes to boost their performance.