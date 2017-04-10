Kenya: A Big Setback for Football

editorial

South African firm SuperSport's decision to terminate its broadcast rights deal with the SportPesa Kenya Premier League is a major setback in the development of football.

The ramifications shall be felt far and wide, with clubs being hit hard as their annual grants will be cut by up to 50 per cent.

SuperSport cites a breach of contract by KPL in the company's running of the top flight league.

Clubs have in the past received Sh8 million in grants for administrative use, including paying players' salaries and team transport.

Hundreds of local and foreign staff SuperSport had employed as reporters, presenters, producers and analysts are going to lose their jobs.

The company had also invested in a state-of-the-art studio worth Sh500 million that was opened in 2013 besides Outside Broadcasting vans that enable the football matches to be relayed live across the world.

Teams have been able to advertise themselves, drawing sponsorship from firms seeking to gain mileage.

This is bound to end. With no live coverage, the clubs must brace themselves for hard times ahead as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) tries to convince SuperSport to reverse its decision while looking for alternative sponsorship.

A lot of gains have been made since SuperSport started to broadcast KPL live in 2008, with more fans trooping to the stadia. This is a regrettable development.