9 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC's Internal Combustion - a Sign of Things to Come As Youth League Disrupts Kathrada Memorial

analysis By Greg Nicholson

To quote the Snapchat generation, the late Ahmed Kathrada's memorials have been lit. Events in Joburg and Cape Town were politically charged rallies against President Jacob Zuma. On Sunday, the president's supporters hit back, taking their chance in Durban to defend Zuma. Don't forget - it's an election year. By GREG NICOLSON.

The late Ahmed Kathrada was nothing if not a man of values and dissent. In death, he has started a revolt: Alliance leaders in Johannesburg and Cape Town have spoken at his memorials, using the latest Cabinet reshuffle as fuel to the fire, to speak out against President Jacob Zuma. They've rallied against state capture, the creation of a society for an elite few, adding a slither of corrupt elite to the historically corrupt elite, against creating a society that benefits all. A few Alliance leaders have been emboldened to stand up and speak in the memory of Kathrada's call for Zuma to resign.

It was only a matter of time until Zuma's supporters hit back. The memorials have been an anti-Zuma ode to Kathrada's values, and they couldn't continue unchallenged. The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday took up the charge and effectively started the...

