7 April 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: CVR Calls for Human Rights Respect and Good Governance to End Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Uwimana

"Different commissions were set up by Burundi Government but no lasting solutions have been found for a sustainable peace", says Bishop Jean Louis Nahimana, Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR) while speaking about the commission's achievements two years after its creation. He says the main cause is that the stakeholders in Burundi crisis are politically motivated. "Instead of sitting together to seek a lasting solution to the country's problems, they rather put forth their own interests", he says.

The CVR chairman reassures that the commission will avoid any political influence in its activities to achieve sustainable peace for all the Burundians. However, says the CVR chair, Burundi is still missing a number of things to restore peace for 99% of the population. "Our main objective is to bring all people to reconcile and live in peace and harmony. We want the targeted stakeholders to emphasize on the aspects of human rights respect and good governance", says Bishop Nahimana.

The truth and Reconciliation Commission is not the first commission set up by the government to restore peace. In 1991, the government set up a commission which led to the Charter of National Unity and its contents were also inserted in the Constitution. In 1993, another commission was set up and led to the Arusha Agreement. "But those commissions set up by the government didn't prevent the resumption of mass killings in the country", says Bishop Jean Louis Nahimana.

Burundi

Rains Leave Mass Destruction in Burundi

A CHILD has been swept away by floods and more than 100 houses away in the wake of heavy rains that have pounded Burundi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.