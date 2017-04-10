Burundi: CVR Calls for Human Rights Respect and Good Governance to End Crisis

"Different commissions were set up by Burundi Government but no lasting solutions have been found for a sustainable peace", says Bishop Jean Louis Nahimana, Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR) while speaking about the commission's achievements two years after its creation. He says the main cause is that the stakeholders in Burundi crisis are politically motivated. "Instead of sitting together to seek a lasting solution to the country's problems, they rather put forth their own interests", he says.

The CVR chairman reassures that the commission will avoid any political influence in its activities to achieve sustainable peace for all the Burundians. However, says the CVR chair, Burundi is still missing a number of things to restore peace for 99% of the population. "Our main objective is to bring all people to reconcile and live in peace and harmony. We want the targeted stakeholders to emphasize on the aspects of human rights respect and good governance", says Bishop Nahimana.

The truth and Reconciliation Commission is not the first commission set up by the government to restore peace. In 1991, the government set up a commission which led to the Charter of National Unity and its contents were also inserted in the Constitution. In 1993, another commission was set up and led to the Arusha Agreement. "But those commissions set up by the government didn't prevent the resumption of mass killings in the country", says Bishop Jean Louis Nahimana.