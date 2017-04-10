7 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: New Mogadishu Air and Seaport Managers, NISA Deputy Named

A day after top security appointments were made, Prime Minister Hassan Khayre has named new air and seaport managers for Mogadishu as well as the deputy commander of NISA.

Ahmed Washington replaces Abdullahi Ali Nur as the head of Mogadishu seaport while President Farmajo's campaign manager Mr. Yusuf Abdi Abdulle takes over the helm of Aden Adde International airport.

The appointments follow complaints by the Galmah Yonis clan over the Benadir regional appointments.

Abdifatah Shaaweeye was named the Deputy Chief of the National Intelligence and Security Agency - NISA in the latest appointments seeking to stamp authority of the newly installed Farmajo led administration on key government functions.

