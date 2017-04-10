7 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug Wraps up Registration of Candidates Vying for the Region's Presidency

Galmudug presidential election commission has said they wrapped up the registration process for the presidential candidates ahead of the poll slated for April 10.

The commission chairman MP, Mohamed Hassan Gelle said Wednesday was the deadline for candidates' registration process.

He said three aspirants enrolled to contest in the presidential poll on April 10. The three are Ahmed Du'ale Haaf, Abdikadir Shirwa' and Ahmed Sharif.

"We're done with the registration phase and will now get ready for the remaining stage of the process," he said, reiterating their stand that the poll will not be pushed back from its scheduled date of April 10.

However, it appears that the process might be hit by another delay as pressure from the Somali Federal Government and Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a (ASWJ) to postpone the poll to allow more stakeholders participate in the process, takes momentum.

