9 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Willowvale Granny Dies in Suspected Arson Attack

A grandmother, aged 70, burnt to death after her house in Willowvale was set on fire in a mysterious arson attack, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

"The family of the deceased suspect that the house of the deceased was first doused with petrol before being set alight," said Captain Jackson Manatha in a statement.

"The family members smelt petrol as they were the first to arrive at the scene."

The woman was found burnt to death by her grandson who came to visit her on Friday, at her home in Nkanku location in Chafutweni Village.

The motive behind the attack is unknown and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward or contact Willowvale police on 047 499 6200 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

