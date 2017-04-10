10 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Masvingo Endorses Kasukuwere Ouster

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Zanu-PF supporters march against Saviour Kasukuwere.
By George Maponga

Masvingo — Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) has endorsed a decision by the ruling party in Mashonaland Central calling for the removal of National Political Commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere from his post for trying to topple President Mugabe, among other charges.

Besides Cde Kasukuwere, the Zanu-PF Masvingo PCC also recommended the demotion of Masvingo Urban legislator and Deputy Secretary for Transport and Welfare in the Politburo Cde Daniel Shumba from his post for fanning divisions in the party.

Also in the line of fire at yesterday's PCC meeting, held at the Masvingo Showgrounds, was provincial political commissar Cde Jappy Jaboon, who was suspended for creating parallel structures in the province, among a litany of other charges.

Speaking at the end of a PCC meeting attended by ruling party heavyweights in the province, among them Politburo members Cdes Shuvai Mahofa and Lovemore Matuke together with Central Committee members, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial secretary for administration Cde Ailess Baloyi, said the revolutionary party in the province wanted Cde Kasukuwere sacked.

Mashonaland Central set the ball rolling by endorsing Cde Kasukuwere's ouster after the province, together with Midlands, staged demonstrations against the embattled political commissar.

Cde Baloyi said Masvingo fully supported the decision taken by Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central province and had written a petition to President Mugabe through the ruling party's Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo, to have Cde Kasukuwere relieved of his duties in the Politburo.

"We did not resolve to have him (Cde Kasukuwere) necessarily expelled from the party, but we no longer want him to continue in as the Zanu-PF Political Commissar. It's up to the national leadership to see what they can do with him, whether to redeploy him or what, but we no longer want him to continue as political commissar," he said.

More on This

Mash Central Bans Mafios

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central province has slapped acting provincial chairperson Cde Dickson Mafios and secretary for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.