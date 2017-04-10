Nigeria: Eagles Need to Excel for Quality Marketing, Says Rohr

Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, has spoken on the importance of the Super Eagles doing well on and off the pitch of play.

The national team manager said at the weekend that apart from quality playing helping the team to qualify for tournaments and do well in such competitions, their performance in many ways also dictates their marketing.

The German spoke in Oregun, Lagos on Saturday at the studios of HS Media/HotSports as a special guest of The Match Live Audience Viewing event.

Rohr watched the Bundesliga Der Klassiker match between Bayern Munich and rivals Borussia Dortmund which was telecast live to Nigerian homes courtesy of the StarTimes/HS Media partnership. The broadcast, as in the past was accompanied by quality analysis by Nigerians including a former Bundesliga and Eagles star Jonathan Akpoborie.

"We also appreciate the challenges the marketers could face in periods when the national team isn't doing so well; you can hardly separate the profile of the Eagles and marketing them. And so when we work out there we are not only mindful of the fact that we have to qualify for competitions and work hard to excel in those championships, but we also recognise the fact that positive results for the team helps marketing and merchandising," Rohr said.

The manager who has recorded a 100 per cent victory in his competitive games with the Eagles and did not invite any of the Nigerians based in China for the team's last friendly game against Senegal stressed that his decision on those players was purely on the distance between their bases and the other parts of the world.

He said, "It is not a problem that they are playing in China. The problem is the distance from here. It is very far away to monitor them. But I am happy that we now have StarTimes to watch and monitor the players from here. I guess we can all watch them better now."

Rohr then congratulated HS Media Group led by their Chairman/CEO, Taye Ige, for the success of the ultra modern studio project, and wished them well in the future.