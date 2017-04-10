8 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiangi Orders Probe in Free Education Funds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Margaret Wahito

Nairobi — The government plans to set up a team to investigate how schools have used the Free Primary and Day Secondary Education funds they have received since the inception of the programme.

According to Cabinet Secretary for Education, Dr. Fred Matiangi the government has so far injected Sh300billion to finance the free Primary and Secondary Education.

"Kenya is the 7th largest country which spends its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on education saying this was sufficient to provide an educational ecosystem fit to provide quality education at affordable cost," the CS said during prize giving day at MaryHill Girls.

He however, regretted that although the country had plenty of resources to finance quality education, it suffered from shortage of honesty and integrity in the management of school finances.

The government has sent millions of shillings to secondary schools under the Free Day Secondary Education programmes, but laments that a number of schools had not attained the desired 1:1 student to book ratio.

"I would rather not be Cabinet Secretary for education instead of presiding over theft of resources," Matiangi said.

He criticized the public schools' book harvest programme saying it was an unaccountable method of securing textbooks to schools when the government funds the purchase of textbooks in public primary and secondary schools.

The CS said the government will take full charge of book distribution to ensure that books get into schools and into the hands of learners.

Free Primary Education was started back to 2003 by the former President Kibaki government while the introduction of Free Day Secondary Education in 2008 when the government started paying a subsidy of Sh10,265 for each student a year. The figure was later scaled up a figure of Sh12,870 in 2015.

Kenya

Why 10 Parties May Be Locked Out of August Polls

At least 10 political parties, among them ODM, risk being locked out of the August elections unless they submit… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.