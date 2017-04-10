8 April 2017

Kenya: Key Al Shabaab Commander Killed in Somalia

Nairobi — Al Shabaab Commander Bashe Nure Hassan was among two terrorists killed during an attack at a Somali National army base earlier today.

A statement from the Kenya Defence Forces said the attack occurred at 3 am at a location adjacent to the AMISOM and KDF bases.

"The Al Shabaab Commander is a Kuday resident who was born and raised in the area before joining the terrorist group several years back," Col Joseph Owuoth of the KDF Public Affairs office said.

There were no details given about the second terrorist killed.

