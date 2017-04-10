Zimbabwe: Mash Central Bans Mafios

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central province has slapped acting provincial chairperson Cde Dickson Mafios and secretary for administration Cde Wonder Mashange with prohibition orders, barring them from carrying out party duties.

The same ban was extended to the party's provincial administrator, Cde Rutendo Nyamangara.

The trio has been ordered not to access party premises and surrender party assets, including vehicles.

The three are accused of working with Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere in setting up parallel structures in the province, corruption, disrespecting the party leadership and fanning factionalism.

This comes amid reports that various provinces are already compiling reports with grievances against Cde Kasukuwere and his imposed chairpersons in line with President Mugabe's counsel that they should follow party procedure when raising concerns against fellow comrades.

The reports would be submitted to the national leadership for appropriate action.

It is understood that an attempt by Cde Kasukuwere and his henchmen in Mashonaland Central to call for a PCC meeting on Saturday ostensibly to instil fear in those who protested against him was stopped by the Central Committee to allow due process underway.

A prohibition order on Cde Mafios, signed by provincial deputy secretary for administration Cde George Makunde reads: "Reference is made to the minutes of the Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial executive council and provincial co-ordinating committee meetings held on the 4th and 5th of April, 2017 respectively, with respect to a petition in which a number of allegations were levelled against you.

"Both meetings endorsed the petition and subsequently resolved to prohibit you from carrying any party duties on behalf of Mashonaland Central province until the matter is concluded by due process. Your usual co-operation is sincerely anticipated in this regard."

The letters were also copied to the Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Cde Ignatius Chombo.

The Mashonaland Central provincial executive council and provincial co-ordinating committee endorsed the petition calling for the ouster of Cdes Kasukuwere, Mafios and Mashange, following demonstrations against them last Monday.

Mashonaland Central acting deputy chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe yesterday said the letters were constitutional.

"The letters are always written by the secretary for administration for the province," he said.

"In this case, the secretary for administration is one of the accused, therefore, the deputy secretary automatically assumes the duties of the secretary for administration and he is the one who writes the letter, but he derives his mandate from the provincial leadership.

"The authority comes from the provincial executive council (PEC), through a resolution and the same must be endorsed by the most superior provincial organ, which is the PCC. This is exactly what was done in this case. The PEC resolved to issue prohibition orders against the three and the PCC endorsed the resolutions."

Cde Mafios and Mashange yesterday claimed they had not seen the letters, while Ms Nyamangara promised to phone back.

Cde Mafios and Ms Nyamangara last week allegedly ransacked party offices in Bindura and got away with property worth thousands of dollars. Party officials had to enlist the services of police to recover some of the property.

It is widely suspected that some of the property such as computers contained vital information that could be used to press criminal charges against Cde Mafios.

President Mugabe told the Zanu-PF Central Committee on Friday that provincial structures and organs should look into grievances raised by cadres who demonstrated in various provinces.

The green light has seen disgruntled party members in various provinces approaching provincial structures to present their grievances against Cde Kasukuwere and his cabal.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said: "No one will be muzzled and any grievances will eventually reach the top and action will be taken."