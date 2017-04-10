Cameroon: Fenasco A Games - Centre Conserves Leadership Position

As was expected, the Centre Region maintains the top seat of the ongoing secondary school games in Buea with barely two days go to the end of the competition. They now lead with 33 medals and are likely to increase the tally since they are qualified for the finals in volleyball, basketball and handball. However, the Far North is still turning the heat on them closely following in the second position with 31 medals. The West Region is third equally with 31 medals but with one gold medal short of the Far North. Despite disturbances in schools, the North West and South West regions appear on the 4th and 5th positions respectively with 26 and 11 medals. The last team on the medal classification table is the South Region with only six medals. As the competition winds down to a close, cases of ill health abound with the medical committee receiving as much as 175 cases a day. Meanwhile, the morphology, engagement and identification committee has so far expelled 41 athletes for age fraud.

Heroines Of The Games

Teneku Moira: The Budding Star

Noura Aissatou won two medals in table tennis in the ongoing schools games in Buea. She won gold in the simple and double women's categories. Noura, who is taking part in the Fenassco 'A' games for the very first time says she started competing as an athlete in the Fenassco 'B' games where she won Teneku Moira is unarguably the revelation of the 19th edition of the Fenassco A games in Buea in gymnastics. The 10-year-old Form one student of Saint Benoit College in Yaounde however said she joined gymnastics accidentally. She says she was taken to the gymnasium by the mother where she found people practicing gymnastics and decided to give it a try. It turned out that she had a talent for the sport and with the encouragement of the mother decided to indulge in the game at the tender age of five. That effort is beginning to pay off as Moira has so far won three gold medals in the competition including the gold medal for the best hope in gymnastics. Moira says the victory has reinvigorated her as she is now determined to continue practicing the sport. She says she trains every day of the week except Mondays though it is difficult to blend sport and studies. Her ambition now is to become an Olympic champion one day. Kudos to the genius

Noura Aissatou, On Steady Progress

Noura Aissatou won two medals in table tennis in the ongoing schools games in Buea. She won gold in the simple and double women's categories. Noura, who is taking part in the Fenassco 'A' games for the very first time says she started competing as an athlete in the Fenassco 'B' games where she won all the medals. Her victory in Buea is therefore a continuation of her sporting career which started way back in the primary school. Her achievement in the sport has encouraged the younger sister, Koulsoumi Nawal, to also join the game and she is equally talented as she has won two gold medals in Buea. Noura says she receives a lot of encouragement from her parents who were initially skeptical but when she started bringing home the medals, they gave their blessing. Owing to the fact that she is a student of College Protestant du Nord, she trains only twice within the week and during the weekends under supervision of her coach. With the future looking promising, Noura says she is now nursing dreams to make a career in sports. She has taken part in the national games, DIXIADES and the Olympics and has gathered a lot of experience from these competitions.