Cameroon: FENASCO B Games - West Region Is Champion

The 12th edition of the National School games (FENASSCO league B) is now history with athletes from the West Region emerging champions. They topped the medals chart with 12 gold medals, six silver and six bronze ahead of the Littoral with nine gold and North West seven gold. The Minister of Basic Education, Youssouf Hadidja Alim presided at the closing ceremony yesterday April 6, 2017 in Bamenda. Among the lot fetch in medals by athletes at the games, the Far North carried the first trophy for excelling in moral and civic attitudes ahead of the West and North West. The prizes where offered by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education. Another competition against corruption offered by CONAC was carried by the West Region ahead of the Far North and the Adamawa regions. The South West carried the Fairplay trophy. The event that stretched from 3rd to 6th April 2017 rewarded best athletes and regions in athletics, gymnastics, table tennis, badminton, Judo, wrestling, football, volleyball, handball, etc. In all, the games featured 14 disciplines. The overall medal count featured the Centre in the 4th position with six gold ahead of the East (five), Adamawa (five), Far North (four), North (three), South West (one) and South (zero gold). The closing chapter featured thrilling football finals during which the South West beat the East Region to carry the boys football trophy while the North West girls beat the East Region to win the girls trophy. "School sports- factor for unity and integration" was the theme of the games during which discipline, tolerance and fair play reigned. The games held in special circumstances with ghost town calls by unidentified people to frustrate the event. Closing the games, Minister Youssouf Hadidja Alim saluted tenacity, endurance and fighting spirit displayed by athletes. She hailed collective efforts that ensured overall success. She sounded off that only the best emerged victorious at the games and had warm words for the administration of the North West that turned full circle to ensure hitch-free games. The East Region will host the next games.