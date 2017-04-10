Cameroon: Islamic Solidarity Games - Preparations Hot up

A press conference on the state of preparedness of Cameroon for the competition took place in Yaounde on April 5, 2017.

The fourth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 12 to 22, 2017. Cameroon as usual will be part of the competition. Ahead of this important event preparations have reached fever pitch at the different sports federations in the country. A press conference to brief journalists on the state of preparedness of Cameroon for the competition took place in Yaounde onApril 5, 2017. Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Cameroon Olympic and Sports Committee, Kalkaba Malboum said preparations are going on smoothly and all is being done to ensure a successful participation of Cameroonian athletes in the competition. Cameroon will present 69 athletes in eight sports disciplines. These include weightlifting, athletics, volleyball, wrestling, boxing, judo, taekwondo and football. According to the official programme from the Cameroon Olympic and Sports Committee, external training camps are going on and will run till April 15, 2017 while internal camps will run from April 16, 2017 to May 03, 2017. Acclimatisation training camps will take place from March 4 to 11, 2017 before the official kick off of the games on May 13, 2017. This year's event will run for 12 days and will bring together 3,000 athletes, 1,400 officials, 8,000 volunteers and 500 media organs. The Games, which will bring together athletes from 57 countries, will be held under the slogan; "Solidarity is our power". The Muslim religion of all athletes is not a pre-condition for participation in the competition.