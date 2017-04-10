Sudan: Abducted Jebel Marra Herders Found Dead

Khazan Tunjur — Seven people were killed in Khazan Tunjur in East Jebel Marra after they had been kidnapped for their cattle.

Cattle thieves had kidnapped the seven nomads after stealing 150 of their animals near the water well in Tuwa Salal last March. The perpetrators, believed to belong to Abdel Wahid El Nur's rebel forces, attacked the members of the nomadic Arab tribe in the east of Elaradib Elashara. They shot and killed two nomads.

A witness in the area reported to Radio Dabanga this week that the seven kidnapped nomads were found dead and handcuffed, with gunshot wounds, in Tamra, west of Khazan Tunjur. The dead are Ibrahim Yagoub Saleh, Abaker Hamed Adam, Mubarak Younis, Adam Khater Ibrahim, Yousif Saleh Haroun, Eisa Daoud Juma and Ahmed El Ghali Suleiman.

He added that the group of attackers in March drove in two Land Cruisers, rode seventeen camels and two motorcycles.