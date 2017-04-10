7 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Abducted Jebel Marra Herders Found Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khazan Tunjur — Seven people were killed in Khazan Tunjur in East Jebel Marra after they had been kidnapped for their cattle.

Cattle thieves had kidnapped the seven nomads after stealing 150 of their animals near the water well in Tuwa Salal last March. The perpetrators, believed to belong to Abdel Wahid El Nur's rebel forces, attacked the members of the nomadic Arab tribe in the east of Elaradib Elashara. They shot and killed two nomads.

A witness in the area reported to Radio Dabanga this week that the seven kidnapped nomads were found dead and handcuffed, with gunshot wounds, in Tamra, west of Khazan Tunjur. The dead are Ibrahim Yagoub Saleh, Abaker Hamed Adam, Mubarak Younis, Adam Khater Ibrahim, Yousif Saleh Haroun, Eisa Daoud Juma and Ahmed El Ghali Suleiman.

He added that the group of attackers in March drove in two Land Cruisers, rode seventeen camels and two motorcycles.

Sudan

Chad Refugees in Darfur Reject Voluntary Return

Refugees from Chad living in Azum in Central Darfur refuse to return voluntarily to Chad. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.