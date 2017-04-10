Sudan: Khartoum Residents Protest Removal of Houses

Khartoum — Dozens of residents in Khartoum carried out a protest to denounce the removal of their houses and sale of land to the social security fund on Thursday.

People living in Shigeila district in Soba East are unhappy with the decision by authorities, said the secretary of the popular committee of the district, Kamal Ahmad Elgasim.

The committee conducted an inventory into the financial damage by the removal and estimated it at the amount of SDG6 billion ($892 million).

Protest stopped

A demonstration in front of the Ministry of Justice in Khartoum was broken-up by members of the security service on Thursday. Demonstrators, including family members of the detained Mohamed Hassan El Boshi, were demanding his release.

The mother of El Boshi, Kawthar, told Radio Dabanga that security agents ordered her to delete the photos she had taken from the demonstration with her mobile phone. "They also tried to confiscate the banners that called for the release of my son."

El Boshi has been detained for unknown reasons since mid-February, Kawthar said.