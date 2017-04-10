7 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Khartoum Residents Protest Removal of Houses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Dozens of residents in Khartoum carried out a protest to denounce the removal of their houses and sale of land to the social security fund on Thursday.

People living in Shigeila district in Soba East are unhappy with the decision by authorities, said the secretary of the popular committee of the district, Kamal Ahmad Elgasim.

The committee conducted an inventory into the financial damage by the removal and estimated it at the amount of SDG6 billion ($892 million).

Protest stopped

A demonstration in front of the Ministry of Justice in Khartoum was broken-up by members of the security service on Thursday. Demonstrators, including family members of the detained Mohamed Hassan El Boshi, were demanding his release.

The mother of El Boshi, Kawthar, told Radio Dabanga that security agents ordered her to delete the photos she had taken from the demonstration with her mobile phone. "They also tried to confiscate the banners that called for the release of my son."

El Boshi has been detained for unknown reasons since mid-February, Kawthar said.

Sudan

Chad Refugees in Darfur Reject Voluntary Return

Refugees from Chad living in Azum in Central Darfur refuse to return voluntarily to Chad. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.