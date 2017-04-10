10 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Arrest JTF Member, Five Others for Cattle Rustling in Benue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Duru

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (name withheld) and five others have been arrested by Benue State Police Command in Agatu Local Government Area for cow rustling.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Makurdi, weekend, the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said the gang was intercepted at Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area by police personnel on stop-and-search duty in the area.

However, the JTF member said the cows were not rustled, but were being conveyed to their Otukpo office after they were arrested for illegal grazing.

The police boss, Makama, said: "Our patrol team at Adoka intercepted and arrested the gang few days ago at about 3a.m., with 17 rustled cattle in two buses with number plates LG 89 DKP Benue and LG 345 LAM Kogi."

He said the recovered cows were part of over 1,000 recently rustled in the area by unknown armed men.

He added that the case was still being investigated to ascertain the culpability of those fingered in the matter.

However, the JTF member said: "We did not steal the cows; we found them grazing in people's farms and arrested them, after which we decided to take them to our Otukpo office for proper documentation and detention, pending when the owners would come for them."

Asked why the cows were being hauled at wee hours, he said: "That was when we got vehicles to move them to Otukpo."

Nigeria

2017 Budget Faces More Delay

The 2017 budget is to face further delay as the federal lawmakers begin two weeks Easter break on Wednesday, Daily Trust… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.