Nigeria: Those Destroying the Naira Won't Spend Their Loot - Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said those responsible for the drastic loss in value by the national currency, the Naira, will not live to enjoy their illicit gains.

Delivering the sermon yesterday at the special Sunday service organised by RCCG Region 11 aka Ikoyi/Victoria Island family at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye said this was a revelation he received from God early this year but which he was sharing for the first time.

"Those who are deliberately destroying the Naira will make the money but will not spend it", he declared.

The Naira has drastically and dramatically nose-dived in value in recent months, exchanging at over N500 to the US dollar before it began to appreciate lately.

Yesterday's service was the first of its kind by Region 11, whose appellation was changed from "Ikoyi/Victoria Island Family" by Pastor Adeboye.

"On my way here this morning, while I was on the long bridge, God told me to change your name to Blessed Family", he said.

Dwelling on the theme of the programme, which is "Enlarge", Adeboye said it connotes the presence of the enlarger as well as the one to be enlarged.

"God is not interested in addition but in multiplication," he said, adding that "God had pleasure in the prosperity of His people."

Pastor Adeboye, however, admonished the congregation to always do the will of God and be ready to pay the price for greatness.

Earlier, the Mother-in-Israel, Pastor (Mrs. Folu Adeboye, had declared the programme "the beginning of a new day" while also appreciating all those who grew the Region from a humble beginning at Our Saviour's School in the 1980s.

The service started with the Regional Pastor, Charles Kpandei, leading the congregation to sing the Blessed Family's special song.

He paid glowing tributes to his predecessor, Pastor (Mrs.) Oretayo Adetola, whom he described as the "matriarch" of the Blessed Family.

Dignitaries who attended the special Sunday service include the RCCG National Overseer, the National Secretary (represented), National Treasurer, Elders Fola Aboaba, Felix Ohiwerei, Okey Mofunaya, Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen Abayomi Olonishakin, provincial pastors, among others.