7 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM - Egyptian Citizens Who Want to Enter Sudan Should Have Obtained Entry Visas

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry's Official Spokesman, Ambassador Qareeb Alla Al-Khidir said Egyptian nationals from 18-50 year old , who want to enter Sudan should have obtained entry visas for entry the country while exemption for other set of ages would continue.

The Ambassador said in a statement to SUNA, that decision made within framework of regular review and assessment of organization and control of entry into Sudan.

The Official Spokesman stressed Sudan commitment to agreements signed regarding facilitation of entry and residence of Egyptians in Sudan, adding that the concerned Egyptian authorities had been notified with this measure.

