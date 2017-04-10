Lagos — Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika yesterday clarified that there was no case of earthquake at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) as reported in an online medium.

What happened, according to the Minister, who flew in over the report was a vibration caused by the "unlatched doors where the coolers which have just been put into use are housed".

He said the vibration was not in any way a structural issue at the foremost airport, describing the rumours as erroneous and misleading.

He said the doors were not well-latched and the vibrations happening were directly under the office of Royal Air Maroc which caused tension at the airport, and officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) responded on time to the problem.